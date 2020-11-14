Only one elected Republican in Wisconsin has acknowledged Joe Biden is president-elect

The Elections Commission said claims it did not follow the law by not removing 232,000 potential movers on the registration list are unfounded. The Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled in February 2020 the commission could not remove voters from the registration list and no decision has been issued on the case yet by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“The WEC will follow the Supreme Court’s decision once it is issued,” the commission said in a statement.

To ensure integrity in the election, any voters who may have moved were asked to affirm their address when receiving a ballot. Those voters had a watermark next to their name in the poll book and were asked to sign to affirm that they still live there. If any voter has moved, they are directed to register to vote before they can be issued a ballot.

Bernier said she opposes redoing the election or having the state’s electors vote for the candidate who didn’t win the popular vote in the state. The committee doesn’t have the authority to order either of those things.