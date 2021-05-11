Only 3 people applied for Dane County sheriff position

The application period for Madison police chief opened Aug. 10, 2020, and closed Sept. 14, 2020, but the Police Executive Research Forum, or PERF, was helping identify candidates much earlier in the summer.

Palmer also noted the sheriff is also an elected position, so some who may want to be police leaders might not have wanted to run a campaign to get reelected to the position.

Because Mahoney stepped down about a year and a half before the end of his four-year term to take a job at American Family Insurance, Barrett will serve out the remainder of that term but will have to be reelected Nov. 8, 2022, if he wants to serve longer.

Batista was the first choice for Madison police chief of the many residents who spoke on the hiring during public meetings in December.

The Madison Police and Fire Commission ultimately voted 3-2 to offer the position to Shon Barnes, who was sworn into office Feb. 1. Batista got the PFC’s other two votes.