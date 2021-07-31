Only 1 in 3 Wisconsin restaurant applicants got COVID relief grant, leaving room for worry

Local officials also continue to urge those eligible to get the vaccine.

“Everybody is worried about if public health departments are going to put in additional restrictions,” said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurants Association. “Are we going to have to backtrack with restrictions or capacity limits? Restaurants haven’t recovered from the first round that was roughly 16 months and they’re scared to death that there’s going to be more coming their way.”

Hillmer reminded customers to be patient as they frequent their favorite bar or restaurant as many establishments face new challenges related to the high price of supplies, limited hours of operation and a labor shortage, which has driven up wages as businesses try to rebuild their workforce.

“Just because they’re busy doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re out of the woods because of the huge losses sustained, in particular in Dane County where they were the most locked-down out of any place in the state,” Hillmer said, in reference to COVID-19 restrictions put in place for much of 2020 and the early months of this year to minimize transmission of the coronavirus. “It’s going to be at least until 2024 before they recover, if they can make it.”

Lawsuit cuts off funds for some