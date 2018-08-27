Madison is spending $28,000 over about 15 months for online polls that often don’t generate more than a few dozen responses each — regardless of whether the topic is gun violence, transportation or attendance at a neighborhood festival.
In a city of about 253,000 known both for its civic involvement and tech culture, and at a time when the options for free online communication are ubiquitous, residents have been slow to warm to Polco, a small Middleton startup that has won business contests for its online platform that allows people to vote and comment anonymously on questions posed by municipal leaders. The company counts 10 other current or former Dane County clients.
Thirteen polls from Madison officials from Dec. 15 to July 23 had as of Friday garnered an average of 64 responses each. The least popular was one posed by Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney on July 16 on how residents got to Westfest in her district’s Elver Park. It got two responses.
One from Dec. 15 asking whether City Council members should be allowed to breastfeed at city meetings got the most responses, or 154 (and overwhelming support).
Three of the polls allowed comments only, not up or down votes, and garnered 54 responses. The vast majority of those, or 46, were submitted for a July 23 question about how residents would deal financially with a proposed $17 wheel tax.
Polco use has been more robust in Dane County, which has a population of about 524,000 and is spending just under $10,000 this year for Polco’s services. It posted its first poll in December 2015.
As of Friday, 34 polls had garnered between zero and 810 responses. The most popular is one that’s been open for more than two years that asks respondents whether research should “be conducted to determine the effects of voter ID legislation on voting behavior.”
Overall, Madison’s polls had garnered a total of 695 votes as of Friday and 1,231 had signed up to follow the city’s polls. Dane’s polls had garnered 5,802 votes and 4,849 people were signed up to follow its polls.
Polco users can vote on polls from outside their communities, but the company provides demographic information to clients including respondents’ gender, age and whether they’re eligible to vote.
Allowing people to vote on a community’s polls even if they don’t live in that community is important because city officials could be interested in how people from outside the community feel about specific issues.
“A good example of this in Middleton,” Polco CEO Nick Mastronardi said in an email. “Middleton has a high daytime-to-nighttime population ratio (a lot of people commute to work in Middleton, compared to official Middleton city limit residents) and on some issues such as transportation, Middleton cares about all respondents, including people who work there.”
In addition to Madison and the county, Polco has contracts generally worth between $3,000 and $9,000 annually with six other Dane County governments — Middleton, Verona, McFarland, Sun Prairie, Waunakee and Cottage Grove.
It’s also lost three local accounts — Monona, DeForest and the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission.
“We paid $3,000 for one year,” Monona finance director Marc Houtakker said. “We didn’t include (it) in the 2018 budget because we determined we didn’t use the service very much for the cost.”
DeForest human resources director Corie Hoffman said the village of about 9,700 people also paid Polco $3,000 for a year’s worth of services, running five polls that garnered from 24 to 303 responses.
The village “just found there wasn’t enough usage” by the public, village president Judd Blau said, and the sample sizes were too small to be “statistically significant.”
Madison’s contract with Polco was added to the budget by the City Council, and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin said he found the company’s surveys of “questionable use” as “the results are self-selected.”
Council president Samba Baldeh did not respond to requests for comment about whether the Polco contract would be extended beyond this year.
County Board chairwoman Sharon Corrigan said a group of supervisors is working with Dane County’s UW-Extension “to assess our community engagement and to make recommendations” and that the county will decide this fall whether to extend the Polco contract.
John Stevenson, associate director of the UW Survey Center at UW-Madison, called Polco more of a “public input platform” and online “bulletin board.”
“They’re really two different things,” he said of the kind of work Polco does and the kind of work done by traditional polling organizations such as his.
He said a sample size of at least 400 to 500 people would be necessary for an accurate poll of residents in a city the size of Madison — more if drawing conclusions about subgroups of people, such as women or people of different ethnic backgrounds.
Mastronardi maintained that Polco is both a “public input platform” and a “legitimate polling company,” and that traditional polling firms also suffer from “selection bias” and don’t adequately account for residents’ social media use.
He said sample sizes depend on how accurate clients expect results to be and needn’t be as large if there’s a clear preference in a poll.
Stevenson said that for $24,000 — or the cost of Madison’s Polco contract this year — the UW Survey Center would likely be able send a survey to 1,400 households with 12 to 15 questions that would likely garner a 40 percent to 50 percent response rate and would include demographic information about respondents and statistically significant results.