Online COVID-19 testing registration tool helps decrease wait times at Alliant

Under the new process, which will be picked up statewide in the next week or so, individuals are able to use their cell phones while they're waiting in line to enter their personal information, current symptoms, whether they had traveled recently or been in close contact with anyone who had tested positive for COVID-19 and whether they are a health care worker or first responder.

Once the form is filled out, the site will provide a QR code for the National Guard members to scan, Knapp said.

Filling out the information online cuts out the in-person interview process where soldiers and airmen approach individuals looking to get tested, take down their personal information and fill out a waiver.

That process, which Knapp said usually takes five minutes, could be cut down to around 30 seconds by having this information entered electronically.

After testing results are final, individuals would receive an email with a link to access the information, according to an announcement from Gov. Tony Evers’ office.

The new tool, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Division of Public Health Interim Administrator Stephanie Smiley said, would also aid in contact tracing efforts.