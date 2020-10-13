Online and by-mail voter registration deadline Wednesday

Voters in Wisconsin have until Wednesday to register to vote online or by-mail if they don't want to do so in person for the upcoming presidential election.

Wisconsinites must be registered in order to vote, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is reminding voters that those who want to do so remotely due to the pandemic or for other reasons have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to register online through the state's voter registration system, myvote.wi.gov, or have their mailed applications postmarked no later than Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The passing of the first registration deadlines of the election season come as an unprecedented 1.4 million Wisconsinites have already requested an absentee ballot to vote, about 38% of Wisconsin's current 3.6 million registered voters. As of Tuesday, 717,164 ballots have been returned, or about 53% of those requested.

The three counties with the most voters requesting absentee ballots are Milwaukee County, with 232,587 requested; Dane County, with 200,139 requested; and Waukesha County, with 114,545 requested. Dane County currently leads all other counties in the number of ballots returned: 122,830 as of Tuesday.