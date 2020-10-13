Online and by-mail voter registration deadline Wednesday

Voters in Wisconsin have until Wednesday to register to vote online or by-mail if they don't want to do so in person for the upcoming presidential election.
Wisconsinites must be registered in order to vote, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is reminding voters that those who want to do so remotely due to the pandemic or for other reasons have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to register online through the state's voter registration system, myvote.wi.gov, or have their mailed applications postmarked no later than Wednesday, Oct. 14.
The passing of the first registration deadlines of the election season come as an unprecedented 1.4 million Wisconsinites have already requested an absentee ballot to vote, about 38% of Wisconsin's current 3.6 million registered voters. As of Tuesday, 717,164 ballots have been returned, or about 53% of those requested.
The three counties with the most voters requesting absentee ballots are Milwaukee County, with 232,587 requested; Dane County, with 200,139 requested; and Waukesha County, with 114,545 requested. Dane County currently leads all other counties in the number of ballots returned: 122,830 as of Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Julietta Henry, Milwaukee County Elections Director, said she doesn't expect Milwaukee County to finish reporting absentee ballot results until between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. the morning after Election Day given the unprecedented number of absentee ballots.
To register online, voters need a Wisconsin driver license or state ID card and their current address on file with the Wisconsin Division of Motor Vehicles.
Voters without one of these forms of ID can still begin the registration process by filling out a form online, but they will need to print out the form and take it to their municipal clerks' office with a proof of residence document such as a bank statement, utility bill, cell phone bill, tax bill or any other correspondence from a unit of government.
Voter registration forms are also available on the WEC's website and in Spanish.
After Wednesday's online and by-mail voter registration deadlines pass, voters still have options. Wisconsin offers same-day registration at the polls on Election Day, and from Oct. 15 to Oct. 30, Wisconsinites can register in-person at their municipal clerk's office. Beginning on Oct. 20, Wisconsinites have the option of registering at satellite in-person absentee voting locations, depending on if their municipal clerk offers them.
The city of Madison plans to offer a variety of such in-person absentee voting locations on the UW-Madison, Edgewood College and Madison College campuses and at city libraries beginning Oct. 20.
If you plan to register to vote at the polls on Election Day, you can update your address or name at the polls, but remember to bring a proof of residence document.
