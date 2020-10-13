Online and by-mail voter registration deadline is Wednesday

Voters in Wisconsin have until Wednesday to register to vote online or by mail if they don't want to register in person for the upcoming presidential election.

Wisconsinites must be registered in order to vote, and the Wisconsin Elections Commission is reminding voters that those who want to do so remotely due to the pandemic or for other reasons have until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to register online through the state's voter-registration system, myvote.wi.gov, while mailed applications must be postmarked by Wednesday.

The deadlines come as an unprecedented 1.4 million Wisconsinites have already requested absentee ballots; that's about 38% of Wisconsin's 3.6 million registered voters. As of Tuesday, 717,164 ballots had been returned, or about 51% of those requested.

The three counties with the most voters requesting absentee ballots are Milwaukee, with 232,587; Dane County, with 200,139; and Waukesha, with 114,545. Dane currently leads all other counties in the number of ballots returned: 122,830 as of Tuesday.