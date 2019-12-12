One year into state's deal with Kimberly-Clark, company works to expand Fox Valley plant

Meanwhile, WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, who began in the role on Oct. 1 after being appointed by Gov. Tony Evers, said in an interview she toured the plant's manufacturing facility and warehouse last week Wednesday and found it to be "a very well-run facility."

Asked about the company's prospects for earning all the tax credits it's eligible for this year, she said she didn't "want to postulate on their success or not, although I will say that they were confident and shared their confidence with me" that they would meet the requirements for obtaining the credits.

"It is clear to me that they want to be a partner with Wisconsin, they're dedicated to being here in the state and they're really excited about the opportunities that they have coming forward in their market," she said. "They feel really competitive, they feel like they’re continuing to grow. My impression is that they’re on an all out sprint to meet the demands of the marketplace."

Under the five-year deal, the company is eligible to receive up to $8.5 million in tax credits, or 30% of the overall amount, in its first year alone spanning from Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019.

