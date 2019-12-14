One year after lame-duck laws passed, complications persist as taxpayer bill hits $2.1 million

That's because the new laws prohibit the state from making any compromise in some lawsuits without the Joint Finance Committee's approval. So the state Department of Justice is seeking to recover the full amount of the medical bills without subtracting the roughly $2,500 worth of fees.

McEldowney said he expected resolution of the matter in August, but it's still pending.

"It isn’t fair that we do the work which benefits BadgerCare yet Ashley is being asked to pay the attorney’s fee for its collection," McEldowney said.

In an interview, Kaul said the DOJ's stance in such cases is a "direct result" of the new laws because the DOJ can't enter into a settlement agreement without approval from the Joint Finance Committee. The DOJ acknowledged cases such as Krall's "likely are not covered" by the new laws, but it still wants committee approval for such cases because it "will remove any doubt as to the validity" of a settlement.

"There’s been a hangover of the lame duck," said Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse. "We have seen now why that lame-duck legislation was very shortsighted. It was not very thought out."