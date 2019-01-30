One Wisconsin Now, the liberal group that has received national attention for posturing against Wisconsin Republicans, announced Wednesday it has selected a new executive director.
Analiese Eicher, the group's program director since 2013, will step into the post recently vacated by Scot Ross. She begins her role Feb 1.
As program director, Eicher led the organization's effort to highlight student loan debt and worked to protect voting rights.
Eicher also serves on the Dane County Board and as the vice chairwoman of the Emerge Wisconsin Board.
Her promotion to executive director comes at a high point for the organization, which in recent months has seen the departure of former Gov. Scott Walker and won two significant legal challenges: one invalidating limits on early voting in the state's lame-duck laws and another deeming unconstitutional attempts by Republican lawmakers to block the group on Twitter.
Besides spreading awareness about student loan debt, the group also has sought to show the influence of Milwaukee's conservative Bradley Foundation, filed several lawsuits against Wisconsin Republicans and conducted opposition research.