One of these 3 designers could transform Madison's lakefront

A 13-member special committee has chosen three finalists in a plan to reshape the Lake Monona waterfront between Olin Park and Williamson Street.

You might recognize some of the big projects these firms have transformed.

The idea for Lake Monona is to better connect neighborhoods and residents to the lake, improve water quality and preserve the lake's cultural history. The goal is a family oriented area and better use of the lake.

These finalists will produce preliminary plans, and a preferred plan is expected to be picked in September 2023.

Here are the finalists and the projects they developed around the world.

Agency Landscape + Planning

According to its proposal, Agency Landscape + Planning is a women-owned small business out of Cambridge, Mass. with experience in landscape architecture, urban planning and community engagement, with 22 designers, landscape artists and planners. The agency's mission said it is dedicated to "addressing social equity, cultural vitality and environment resilience."

The proposal was made in partnership with other companies including MSR Design, whose projects include the renovation of the main Madison Public Library, the Madison Municipal Building and the new Madison Public Market.

James Corner Field Operations

This nationally regarded design firm describes itself as being renowned for strong contemporary design. Their work includes projects for large cities as well as small detailed design. Their key partners in the proposal (MSA, Toole Design Group, Quinn Evans, Anchor QEA and CCS) have local offices and extensive experience on Wisconsin projects.

Field Operations projects include the High Line on Manhattan's West Side. The park was built on a reclaimed historic elevated rail line.

Other projects include work on revitalizing Navy Pier in Chicago. The firm also designed recently opened Presidio Tunnel in San Francisco and led the master plan for 1.5 miles of the Central Waterfront in Seattle.

Sasaki

The company is based in Boston but has offices in Denver, Shanghai and New York. It has grown to a firm of more than 300 practitioners. It said in its proposal that it has been around more than 65 years and has 300 professionals collaborating. The agency says it reinterprets public space "for ongoing economic contribution, civic amenity, ecological and environmental sustainability, and creative programming."

The design said it would "work to weave Lake Monona’s Waterfront into the city fabric. To do this we will plan and build a signature civic park that anticipates future needs of the community while maintaining the recreational aspects that are working well for today’s residents."