One day before Wisconsin election, Gov. Tony Evers delays in-person voting

Local public health officials warned that COVID-19, a communicable disease, will spread rapidly if an in-person election is held.

Two days before the election, mayors across the state called on Palm to exercise her emergency powers under state law to stop Tuesday’s in-person election.

A March 30 memo from Public Health Madison & Dane County argues that holding an in-person election could expand the network of people surrounding a person who is asymptomatic but contagious — potentially increasing the number of people infected.

“Our case counts have been increasing steadily — but not exponentially — since mid-March,” the memo said. “Holding elections is a walk back to the fragile, but effective, system of social distancing we have established in Wisconsin and a risk we should not willingly take.”

In Dane County, Clerk Scott McDonell said he agreed with Evers' decision, noting he was "very nervous" about holding the election tomorrow and the subsequent spread of the virus.

On preparing for the postponed election date, he said: “I’m just going minute by minute.”

Local clerks have also been working around the clock to prepare for an in-person election. City of Madison engineering staff designed Plexiglass shields to serve as barriers between voters and poll workers, and the clerk’s office has implemented curbside voting.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.