Once in VP discussion, Sen. Tammy Baldwin applies Wisconsin's motto 'Forward' to election

UW-Madison political science professor David Canon said vice presidential picks usually have fairly minimal impacts within their home state.

"Are there any voters who will not vote for Joe Biden because Harris is the VP instead of Baldwin? Yeah, maybe there are a few, but I can’t imagine that will be enough to change the result in Wisconsin," Canon said.

While Baldwin may have been a boon for Wisconsin Democrats this fall, Angela Lang, executive director with Black Leadership Organizing for Communities in Milwaukee, said Harris appears to be resonating well with voters — despite concerns among some of the party's more progressive members who point to the former Attorney General's background at a time when racial disparities in the criminal justice system are such a focal issue.

“At the end of the day we can debate the vice presidential pick all we want, until we’re blue in the face, but that’s not going to stop who is on the ballot and ultimately we need to make sure that we remain focused," Lang said.

What's more, if Baldwin were to vacate her U.S. Senate seat a likely contentious special election would have been held to fill the vacancy.