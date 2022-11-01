Once again, Madison City Council moves to ask voters about longer terms in office

The Madison City Council set in motion a process Tuesday night that could put a referendum on the ballot asking voters to increase council member terms from two to three years.

Council members approved the proposal on a 13-6 vote, although it doesn’t guarantee the referendum will appear on the April 2023 ballot. The exact wording of the referendum and its placement on the ballot will need the council’s final approval later.

Alds. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Nasra Wehelie, Juliana Bennett, Bill Tishler, Sheri Carter and Charles Myadze voted against the ordinance change.

Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, who proposed it, said it could curb how many council members are up for reelection in a given election cycle.

“A two-year term just in itself is very short,” Foster said. “Really if you’re elected to a two-year term, it’s very problematic in being able to get onboarded and do the work that’s needed and then turn around if you’re interested and run again so quickly.”

If approved by voters, the term changes would not come into effect until 2025.

The proposal comes amid efforts by some council members to double their pay to $37,658 in April 2023 to open opportunities for more people to serve and make the council more equitable.

Both the pending referendum and the pay hike follow a report by the city’s special Task Force on Government Structure, or TFOGS, that found the city’s governance structure is “fundamentally unfair” to many residents and recommended changes to the council, more efficient city committees and better community engagement.

TFOGS, which had 90 meetings over 20 months, has recommended moving to a full-time, 10-member council with members paid $67,950 annually and elected to four-year terms with two-year leadership terms.

Term changes have already been put to voters as recently as last year.

A nonbinding referendum to increase terms to four years failed 55.5% to 44.5%. Another found voters favored, 71% to 29%, limiting council members to no more than 12 years in office. There currently are no term limits for the council.

Dissenting members called Foster’s proposal confusing and lacking in community input.

“Not only do I think we need to gather data, I also think we need to have strategic outreach to the community,” Bennett said. “Give me a strong argument to support lengthening my terms; give me some concrete data that shows it’s a good idea rather than just your personal experience.”

But council members in support of the ordinance grew exasperated as they tried to defend their position. Some urged their colleagues to review past discussions on the matter and get their questions answered before council meetings.

“This hasn’t popped up on anybody,” said Ald. Matt Phair, 20th District. “I heard the idea of needing data and I have no idea really what that means.”

Financial backing for Centro Hispano

Also Tuesday, the council took a series of steps to support Centro Hispano’s development of a $20 million, two-story, more inviting and larger hub for culture, education, training and celebrations for the area’s fast-growing Hispanic community on the South Side.

The council agreed to sell to Centro three parcels on Hughes Place and one at 2405 Cypress Way for $1 as the site for Centro’s new 25,000-square-foot home.

Also, the council approved the city’s purchase of Centro’s nearby current property at 810 W. Badger Road for $1.7 million. It also approved up to $500,000 to convert the site for future parking for the Madison Police Department. The city will lease Centro’s current property back to the nonprofit at no cost until its new facility is built.

The arrangement allows Centro to build on a large site and provides revenue from the sale of its land, and gives the city space to provide parking for the Police Department’s South District station and a large redevelopment site that includes Centro’s current property and the Metro Transfer Point fronting South Park Street.