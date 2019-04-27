President Donald Trump returns Saturday to Wisconsin, a state where some Republicans once shunned him, but where the GOP since has been recast in his likeness.
Trump is set to visit Green Bay for a campaign rally, his first in Wisconsin during the 2020 cycle.
He has been a frequent visitor here since launching his first presidential bid in 2015, having made at least 20 stops around the state dating back to the week before the April 2016 primary that he lost to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
And there’s every reason to think Trump will keep it up, as the Badger State is likely to again be one of a few that determines the winner of the next presidential election.
One thing that hasn’t changed: Trump remains deeply polarizing. He continues to be viewed unfavorably by a majority of Wisconsinites, polls show. The intensity of Democratic voters’ disdain for Trump could help unify them after what could be a fierce Democratic presidential primary.
Still, the shift in views of Trump among Republican-leaning voters from four years ago is striking. It’s a national trend, but it means more in a state as evenly divided as Wisconsin.
It’s also notable because during the 2016 cycle, Wisconsin had an out-sized presence of so-called “Never Trump” Republicans who opposed him. Since then, Trump appears to have placated concerns many such voters had about his temperament and commitment to conservatism.
For both parties, the presidential stakes in Wisconsin could not be higher. National Democrats have sought to signal their renewed presence here, in part by holding their 2020 national nominating convention in Milwaukee.
Charles Franklin, director of the Marquette Law School Poll, said there’s a good chance Wisconsin will be the "tipping point" state of the 2020 Electoral College — meaning it would be the state most likely to determine the winner.
"Are we the sort of epicenter of 2020? Certainly in terms of partisan balance and a history of close elections, yes we are," Franklin said.
‘He has governed as a conservative’
For much of the 2016 campaign, including the primary and general election, Trump was viewed skeptically by a sizable swath of the GOP electorate.
Wisconsin dealt Trump a key — though ultimately fleeting — setback in its April 2016 GOP presidential primary, voting for Cruz, his main challenger at the time. The most prominent conservative talk radio host in Wisconsin at the time, Charlie Sykes, emerged as a national voice of the Never-Trump movement.
Even as late as October 2016, days before the election, the Marquette poll found a quarter of self-described Republican likely voters viewed Trump unfavorably, while 70 percent viewed him favorably.
Fast forward to the most recent Marquette poll in April: 91 percent of GOP voters viewed Trump favorably, compared to just 9 percent who did not.
For Wisconsin GOP strategist Brian Fraley, who has at times been critical of Trump, the change is due to Trump’s electoral success. He was the first Republican to turn Wisconsin red in a presidential election since Ronald Reagan.
"People like a winner," Fraley said.
Another factor is Trump now has a track record on tax cuts, business deregulation and judicial appointments, Fraley said.
"He has governed as a conservative," Fraley said. "That has brought some people back into the fold."
Democratic party ID edge gone
Another shift also weighs in Trump's favor. From 2012 to 2016, Democrats had a five-point edge among voters in party self-identification. Forty-eight percent of respondents to the Marquette polls identified as Democratic or Democratic-leaning, compared to 43 percent Republican or Republican-leaning.
From 2017 on, that edge has evaporated, with self-identified Republicans and Democrats making up 45 percent apiece of survey respondents. The share of independent voters in the state stayed constant at 9 percent. A recent poll by the Democratic firm Public Policy Polling had similar findings.
"We’ve become even more competitive and evenly balanced than we were," Franklin said.
Another shift is seen in the state’s political map. The Milwaukee suburbs, while still solidly Republican, have become slightly less so in the Trump era. Most of northern Wisconsin, meanwhile, has become more GOP-friendly, largely due to Trump’s strength with white male voters without a college degree.
Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Menominee Falls, said Trump’s 2020 path in Wisconsin follows his blueprint in 2016. That means outperforming previous GOP candidates in northern Wisconsin while at least nearly matching the strength past Republicans showed in suburban Milwaukee.
Sensenbrenner described the 2016 campaign on Trump’s behalf in Wisconsin as “kind of a two-pronged thing” that reflected differences between sparsely populated, blue-collar northern Wisconsin and the more affluent, educated Milwaukee suburbs.
In the suburban 5th Congressional District that Sensenbrenner represents, he said he sees evidence voters have warmed to Trump. That may be due, in part, to Trump having a foil after Democrats took control of the U.S. House in last year’s election.
"My town hall meetings have turned from ‘Hate Trump’ the last two years, to ‘How come Trump hasn’t been able to get more of what he wants passed?’” Sensenbrenner said.
‘Resentment only goes so far’
Some Wisconsin Democrats are bullish about their improving fortunes in suburban Milwaukee. Other are unconvinced that Republicans can sustain their gains among rural voters.
Sachin Chheda, a Milwaukee-based Democratic strategist, said Trump and Republicans have formed a "cultural bond" with rural Midwestern voters that may not be durable. He thinks measures such as the 2017 GOP tax overhaul, which disproportionately benefited wealthy taxpayers, will be difficult for GOP candidates to justify to blue-collar rural voters in 2020.
"Resentment only goes so far," Chheda said. "The Trump economic agenda is not actually aligned to get them what they want."
In the Democratic primary in Wisconsin, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — its 2016 winner — likely starts the 2020 cycle with a modest advantage, said UW-Madison political science professor Barry Burden.
Sanders has tweeted in recent days attacking the Foxconn development, to which Trump was instrumental in brokering. The Sanders campaign took out a front-page ad in the Green Bay Press-Gazette accusing Trump of "lying to Wisconsin workers."
However Republicans frame their case to voters in Wisconsin, it’s clear Trump will be at the center of it, Burden said.
Done, Burden said, is the so-called “Cheesehead Revolution” that saw Wisconsin Republicans such as Paul Ryan, Scott Walker and Reince Priebus become key national figures in the GOP. Ryan, in particular, sometimes pushed back on Trump’s rhetoric and policies, and even disinvited him from a campaign event in early October 2016 after the release of a recording in which Trump made predatory comments about women.
Now little of that tension remains. From his outsized personality to his views on immigration and trade, Burden said, the party has become a platform for Trump.
"It really has been remade in his image," Burden said.