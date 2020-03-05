On road to improvement, Lincoln Hills youth prison suffers some setbacks

The state's juvenile prison has hit a few stumbling blocks after making notable progress toward improving conditions for staff and youth, according to a new court-ordered progress report.
The report filed by monitor Teresa Abreu shows the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prison facilities in northern Wisconsin have continues to make inroads, such as completely eliminating the use of pepper spray on youth and implementing a new electronic system to better keep track of youth and staff.
But the report shows the youth prison, which is supposed to be closed in 2021 but is unlikely to meet that deadline, also faces several setbacks in achieving compliance with a court order imposed on the facility to improve conditions there. In some cases, staff at the prison lapsed back into the use of mechanical restraints and confinement for youth who didn't pose an immediate risk.
Last September, around the period covered by the report, 26 inmates were involved in five incidents over two days that resulted in guards suffering nose, knee and shoulder injuries and being choked by inmates, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The latest report shows other problems. A survey from October found 79% of staff reported they fear for their safety, and 83% of responses said they believe the facility is unsafe or very dangerous. Forty-four percent of youth said they fear for their safety, and 48% say they have been beaten up or threatened with being beaten up in the prior six months. The report also showed the youth prison having trouble with teacher vacancies and increasing educational time.
During one occasion, Abreu noted many youth inmates were not in class because five teachers were absent.
In a statement, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Anna Neal said the department is confident it has set a foundation on which conditions can be improved.
"The Department of Corrections is pleased with the continued progress at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Schools," Neal said. "We remain committed to promoting a high level of care and treatment to all youth while they are at Lincoln Hills. While emphasizing that progress forward is important, we also recognize there is still more work to do. DOC intends to strive toward achieving best practices in all areas as soon as possible."
You have free articles remaining.
Abreu was appointed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin in connection with a lawsuit brought by the ACLU in 2017 on behalf of several youth inmates that challenged the use of solitary confinement and pepper spray.
The suit accused prison officials of violating the youth offenders’ constitutional rights to live free from cruel and unusual punishment by using pepper spray on inmates and keeping them locked in isolation, sometimes for months, to manage their behavior.
In a settlement reached in 2018, DOC agreed to end the use of pepper spray within a year and prohibit the use of solitary confinement for youth if they don’t pose a risk of imminent physical harm to others.
In a statement, the ACLU noted the progress made at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake, especially the elimination of the use of pepper spray, but criticized the lack of educators, programming, adequate mental health resources and reliance on administrative confinement. The organization emphasized the need to close the youth prison, which lawmakers voted to do in 2018.
"While the lawsuit has certainly achieved some semblance of harm reduction at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, prisons are still no place for children," said Karyn Rotker, an attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin. "Although conditions may be somewhat better than they once were, these facilities still have a number of problems, and our ultimate goal should be to close them."
The report also found signs of improvement in many areas. The youth facilities are at least in partial compliance with each of the mandates from the court, and staff say they are benefiting from a new 12-hour work shift that has improved their quality of life because they are working less and not ordered to work extra shifts as much as before. And strip searches of youth have become rare, staff seemed relatively happy and checkups on youth have become more consistent.
Still, staff vacancies remain a problem. The vacancy rate for teachers fell to 32% in January from 36% in September. But at the same time, the vacancy rate for some youth counselors increased to 15% from 7% in September.
And youth are still confined sometimes in cases where they didn't pose an immediate risk of danger. The report noted 39 inmates were confined for more than four hours during the month of September, for example, up from four inmates in August.
While the youth prison is scheduled to be closed in mid-2021 and replaced with several smaller state and regional facilities, it's very unlikely that will happen on time. Lawmakers have provided some funding for counties to build replacement facilities, but lawmakers on the Legislature's budget committee declined to fund replacement facilities that would be run by the state.