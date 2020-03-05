On road to improvement, Lincoln Hills youth prison suffers some setbacks

In a statement, the ACLU noted the progress made at Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake, especially the elimination of the use of pepper spray, but criticized the lack of educators, programming, adequate mental health resources and reliance on administrative confinement. The organization emphasized the need to close the youth prison, which lawmakers voted to do in 2018.

"While the lawsuit has certainly achieved some semblance of harm reduction at Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, prisons are still no place for children," said Karyn Rotker, an attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin. "Although conditions may be somewhat better than they once were, these facilities still have a number of problems, and our ultimate goal should be to close them."

The report also found signs of improvement in many areas. The youth facilities are at least in partial compliance with each of the mandates from the court, and staff say they are benefiting from a new 12-hour work shift that has improved their quality of life because they are working less and not ordered to work extra shifts as much as before. And strip searches of youth have become rare, staff seemed relatively happy and checkups on youth have become more consistent.