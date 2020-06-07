On eighth night of Capitol protests, painting on State Street helps artists of color heal

“I felt a lot of hurt and frustration over how things were being dealt with, so just being able to have this outlet to express that and to get that out in a positive way and to show other people how we want things to be represented definitely is more than healing,” Jackson said. “I’ve lived in Madison the majority of my life and I've never seen anything like this happen in Madison before and to see how much love is truly going on here. It really is history and I’m so glad to be a part of it.”

It’s important that the State Street murals in the wake of the ongoing protests showcase the stories and illustrations of artists of color, Jackson said, and several of them have had good dialogue with white organizers coordinating the murals downtown.

“We want there to be an understanding that the people of color be in control of the art that goes on down here,” she said. “We want our white allies to understand what it’s like to be in that position of having to follow someone who is of color.”

Sirena Flores, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who is Afro-Latina, is finishing up two murals next to Jackson’s on the 100 block of State Street in front of the Vom Fass oil and vinegar shop.