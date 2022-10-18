On abortion, Tim Michels says 'I will never arrest a doctor,' campaign says it's up to DAs

Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels on Tuesday appeared to shift his stance on Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban, telling a crowd in Milwaukee he "will never arrest a doctor," though his campaign later said that decision is up to district attorneys.

Speaking with the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Michels, the co-owner of Brownsville-based Michels Corp., was asked what abortion policies he would support if elected governor. The U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year overturned its landmark ruling in Roe v. Wade, leaving Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban — which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure would be necessary to protect the mother's life and contains no exemptions for rape and incest — on the books.

Michels, who on Nov. 8 faces Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in a hotly contested race for the governor's office, reiterated that he would sign legislation adding exemptions for rape and incest if the Republican-controlled Legislature sends him such a bill.

Michels went on to note Democratic criticism he's received over the last several months for his stance on abortion. Democrats and outside spending groups have spent millions on ads accusing Michels of being "too radical" for the state.

"I will listen to the people and I am not against contraception, as they’re saying," Michels said. "I will never arrest a doctor, as they’re saying. You know, I’m a reasonable guy.”

The governor does not have the power to arrest anyone and is not responsible for enforcing laws, though Michels' comments do appear to run counter to the state's more than 170-year-old abortion ban, which prohibits doctors from providing abortions unless the procedure is necessary to protect the mother's life.

"The (district attorneys) should enforce all laws," Michels' spokesperson Anna Kelly said when asked for clarification on his comments. "The governor is an executive. He’s not a DA or beat cop arresting anyone."

The topic of abortion has become a rallying cry among Democratic candidates across the country, with many, including Evers, making it a primary campaign talking point.

After initially saying, "the 1849 law is an exact mirror of my position," on abortion, Michels said last month he would sign into law exceptions for rape and incest — something that would first need to get through the GOP-led Legislature.

Evers told Rotary Club of Milwaukee members last week he would not sign such a bill if it meant keeping Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban in place.

"I think we should codify Roe v. Wade, get back to the way it had been for the last 50 years here in the state of Wisconsin," Evers said.

Evers has also said he would do "everything in his power" to fight the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling through legislative, executive or judicial action. That includes offering pardons to physicians who are convicted for providing abortions.

Evers has called for two special sessions, one seeking to repeal Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban and another that would put the matter before Wisconsin voters, but both were rejected by the Republican-controlled Legislature.

The state's current law has been challenged in court by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul. Evers has supported that lawsuit, which appears certain to be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Kaul faces Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney next month. Toney has said he will uphold the state's 1849 anti-abortion law.

Shortly after Roe v. Wade was overturned, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said voters should "elect someone else" if they want his office to enforce the state's abortion ban. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said that his department would not arrest those seeking abortion or abortion providers.

Other issues

Speaking on education, Michels renewed his call for expanded school choice, while also noting that he would consider a Republican proposal — which Evers vetoed last session — to break up Milwaukee Public Schools.

"If we have to break up MPS and start from scratch, we're going to do that," Michels said.

Michels also vowed to implement "massive tax reform" by lowering the income tax to around 5% and eliminating the personal property tax on businesses, but did not provide specifics.

He also followed up on comments made at a Friday debate with Evers where Michels said enhanced federal unemployment benefits, which have since ended, created "an entire class of lazy people" in the state.

Michels suggested to support Republican efforts last session to reduce the number of weeks residents can claim unemployment benefits. That bill was also vetoed by Evers.

Michels also described the state's Department of Natural Resources as "broken," and floated the idea of potentially splitting the department into two agencies, one to focus on hunting and the other to handle business regulations.

A proposal to break up the DNR surfaced in 2016, but failed to come to fruition.