On abortion, Dane County will prosecute crimes to reflect community's values, DA says

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said his office will stick to prosecuting crimes in a way that reflects the community's values, stopping short of vowing not to prosecute abortion providers under Wisconsin's 1849 abortion ban following the U.S. Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

"If the voters want a district attorney who prosecutes women for seeking an abortion or licensed providers who are acting in the best interest of their patients, they will need to elect someone else," Ozanne said in a statement on Friday.

"I have every intention of utilizing the power Dane County voters entrusted in me and will use my discretion to prosecute only those crimes that keep our community safe and represent our collective values," he added.

The District Attorney's Office did not respond to a question asking for clarification on how Ozanne will approach charging decisions.

With the end of federal abortion protections, local enforcement of Wisconsin's abortion law rests with district attorney's offices where abortions are performed. Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has already suspended abortion procedures as of Friday.

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin has said the group’s legal team is reviewing the Supreme Court's decision Friday and would provide more information once they’ve confirmed what the decision means for Wisconsin.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has previously joined in on opposition to the law, saying he won't use Department of Justice resources to prosecute abortion providers.

Kaul said Friday his office was reviewing the decision and would provide more information next week “on how we intend to move forward.”

But the Department of Justice's stance toward abortion could change if voters boot Kaul and elect a Republican attorney general in the Nov. 8 general election.

