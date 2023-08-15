Madison's Landmarks Commission on Monday generally endorsed the architectural style and height of a proposed home next to the landmark Old Spring Tavern on the West Side but thinks it's too wide and asked the applicants for revised plans.

Jon and Brenda Furlow are seeking to build a two-story, 4,492-square-foot home with a two-car garage on a quarter-acre lot at 3701 Council Crest, behind the mid-1800s Old Spring Tavern at 3706 Nakoma Road near the UW Arboretum.

The former tavern was built just before the start of the Civil War and used as a stagecoach stop for travelers to and from western Wisconsin.

The building was converted from a tavern and hotel into a private residence in 1895, and the grounds surrounding it were named a city landmark in 1972 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974. The tavern lot and vacant lot are part of the landmark site.

The Furlows in late April submitted an application for a Certificate of Appropriateness for the project, withdrew it in mid-May and then recently reapplied for essentially the same house but with an improved stormwater management plan.

Some neighbors and historic preservationists are opposing the project as too big for the site, among other reasons. But City Preservation Planner Heather Bailey had recommended approval of the project.

On Monday, the Landmarks Commission endorsed the architectural style and height of the new structure and voiced appreciation for the lengths taken to preserve a historic black walnut tree and designing the landscaping to direct the stormwater runoff away from the tavern building.

But the commission referred the project to a future meeting, saying the proposed building is too wide.

To align with guidance from a 1926 Nakoma neighborhood plat, the commission asked that the building envelope on the north side of the property be set further back from the paved road area of Spring Trail. Spring Trail doesn’t connect up through to Council Crest on that side of the property, so it would result in a width that would provide more buffer between the home and tavern.

"We were really encouraged by the preservation planner's recommendation to approve the home that we proposed, but of course disappointed by the referral," Jon Furlow said Tuesday. "Still working on where we go from here."

The Furlows may submit updated materials at a future date or decide to pursue existing plans and the city will reissue public notice at that time.

The Madison Trust for Historic Preservation applauded the decision.

The house's size and mass were incompatible with the tavern and irrevocably changed the look and feel of the historic open west yard, so it did not qualify under the federal Secretary of the Interior's historic preservation standards, trust Vice President Richard Chandler said.

"We are glad that the Landmarks Commission directed the owners of the lot to propose a smaller, more compatible house," he said. "We also appreciated the fact that several landmarks commissioners visited the site before yesterday's meeting, and we encourage all of the commissioners to personally view the historic property before future action."

Any new construction proposed within the boundary of a designated landmark property, which includes both lots, requires review by the Landmarks Commission. No other city committees, boards or commissions would be involved. Any development on a landmark site also must comply with the federal Secretary of the Interior's Standards for Rehabilitation.

Photos: The art-filled Madison home of Jim and Caroline Liedtke Artits Artist Artist Artist Artist Artist Artist Artist Artist Artist Artist