Officials urge absentee voting as Wisconsin's April election still planned to continue

State officials are urging Wisconsinites to vote absentee in the upcoming April 7 election as Wisconsin still plans to hold its Supreme Court and presidential preference contest in the face of a threatening pandemic driving other states to postpone their spring elections.
Wisconsin's election, about three weeks away, comes as Georgia and Louisiana have opted to postpone their elections due to the novel coronavirus, but Gov. Tony Evers has decided against the move for now.
"We are watching this as it goes forward and we’re hoping to hold it on the date if we possibly can," Evers said. "We are encouraging people across the state to avail themselves to absentee balloting or early voting, either one of those work."
Even if he wanted to, the governor may face challenges in court if he were to order the election delayed by using his emergency powers allowed during a state of emergency, still an election delay may be possible.
State and local officials, however, are still planning for the election to occur April 7, but it's already creating significant complications. Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl On Monday said at least 10 polling locations will need to be re-located due to public health concerns and as many as 21 Madison public schools locations may be off-limits, meaning the city of Madison will have to re-locate around one third of its 92 polling sites in the next three weeks if the election goes on as planned.
Ten sites in Madison can't be used because they are nursing homes or care facilities that house high-risk populations. A Madison School District spokesman said district officials still haven't made a determination as to whether it will allow the city to have polling sites at its schools.
In the search for new polling sites, Witzel-Behl said it's important that all sites are fully accessible, especially for people with disabilities.
"I don't have any answers on where polling places will be," Witzel-Behl said. "That's up in the air right now and we're working on figuring that out."
The problems aren't limited to Madison. The city of Kenosha on Monday announced early in-person absentee voting, set to begin Tuesday, has been postponed until March 23 due to a delay in receiving ballots and an influx of requests to mail absentee ballots.
The COVID-19 coronavirus has also complicated the business of campaigning. Both the Democratic and Republican parties of Wisconsin say they're doubling down on virtual methods of communication with voters to prevent the spread of the virus.
Voting absentee
If the election continues as planned, state officials and political parties are working to promote absentee voting as states such as Ohio have sought to delay their elections and only allow absentee voting to occur until a new election date.
"If you are worried about getting to the polls on Election Day, make sure you are registered to vote at your current address and with your current name and request an absentee ballot as soon as possible," said Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe.
As of Monday, local elections officials in Wisconsin have sent out 82,541 absentee ballots, and 1,356 have been returned. In Dane County, 18,432 have been sent out and 703 returned.
On March 20 of last year, less than a month before the April 2 Supreme Court election, elections officials across the state sent out 88,060 absentee ballots while 27,480 of them had been returned by that point. In Dane County, 10,243 ballots had been sent out and 4,439 had been returned.
If voters want to be mailed an absentee ballot, they need to make sure they are registered to vote no later than midnight on Wednesday. The deadline for registered voters to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to them is the Thursday before the election, April 2.
Can Evers postpone an election?
It's unclear whether the emergency powers exercised by Gov. Tony Evers during a pandemic give him the authority to delay an election to prevent people from having to jeopardize their health or safety to cast a ballot. Late Monday, an Ohio judge denied an effort by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and others to delay Tuesday's primary election due to the coronavirus, showing mixed success in some states.
State law is broad, and gives Wisconsin governors the authority to "issue such orders as he or she deems necessary for the security of persons and property."
Doug Poland, a Madison attorney who practices elections and voting rights law, said it's unlikely state law gives Evers the power to move elections, even in an emergency.
"There are some broad powers that are given but they're also limited in some ways, and I don't see anything expressed in the statute that would give the governor the power to be able to postpone elections or change the date of elections," Poland said.
Poland said the governor may have a difficult time defending a delay of the election date given the textualist approach taken by many members of the Wisconsin judiciary.
The Legislature, however, could vote to change the law and move the date of the election, which would require the governor's signature.
The other route for changing the election date may be through the courts, which could order an election not to go forward if a lawsuit convinces them of a constitutional violation by holding the election.
Other election attorneys hold a different view that assumes Evers has more authority to delay the April 7 election.
"Under his very broad emergency powers, he could alter the election dates or change the way voting takes place, or the time period it takes place to minimize the risks to the public and continuing with honoring the integrity of the process," said Michael Maistelman, a Milwaukee attorney who practices election law.
Maistelman said the case for Evers' ability to delay the election is strengthened by the fact that state specifically prohibits what the governor cannot do during an emergency, such as restricting firearms or ammunition.
Rick Esenberg, president of the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said state law does not specifically permit Evers to move an election, but he could rely on the breadth of his emergency powers to do so. Still, Esenberg said Evers' power is still subject to constitutional limits.
"Anything that substantially impacts the right to vote is going to raise questions," Esenberg said. "A significant delay in the election may as well."