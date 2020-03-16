Officials urge absentee voting as Wisconsin's April election still planned to continue

State officials are urging Wisconsinites to vote absentee in the upcoming April 7 election as Wisconsin still plans to hold its Supreme Court and presidential preference contest in the face of a threatening pandemic driving other states to postpone their spring elections.

Wisconsin's election, about three weeks away, comes as Georgia and Louisiana have opted to postpone their elections due to the novel coronavirus, but Gov. Tony Evers has decided against the move for now.

"We are watching this as it goes forward and we’re hoping to hold it on the date if we possibly can," Evers said. "We are encouraging people across the state to avail themselves to absentee balloting or early voting, either one of those work."

Even if he wanted to, the governor may face challenges in court if he were to order the election delayed by using his emergency powers allowed during a state of emergency, still an election delay may be possible.