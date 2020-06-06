Officials: Positive trend seen in Wisconsin COVID-19 testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Wisconsin health officials on Saturday reported 322 new cases of the coronavirus, a number that continued a downward trend of positive tests by percentage of total tests within a 14-day period.

The update included 12 new deaths, increasing the total number to 645. The cumulative number of positive cases stands at nearly 20,600.

The number of recovered cases has increased from 66% to 67%. Health officials said they have met four of six established criteria meant to help determine when they could "safely open Wisconsin" under a plan that has since been tossed out by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Most of Wisconsin is no longer under a stay-at-home order, though Dane and Milwaukee counties are among the few that still have restrictions in place.

Nearly 300 people in Milwaukee County have died after contracting the coronavirus, according to data from that county.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.