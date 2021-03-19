Official: Vaccine supply could make herd immunity possible by July 1

A Department of Health Services official said Thursday that the state is on track to have enough vaccine to achieve herd immunity by Independence Day.
“If everything goes as planned now, we anticipate that by the end of June we would have enough vaccine in the state to have immunized 80% of adults, people 16 and over,” said deputy health secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk during a call with reporters.
She added, “Wouldn’t that be a wonderful Fourth of July celebration, to have hit 80% community immunity in the state of Wisconsin?”
Most experts say herd immunity can be achieved when about 80% of the population is vaccinated. It’s not clear what effect not vaccinating the state’s 1.1 million children under 16, about 20% of the state population, will have on the prospects for herd immunity.
The federal Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Pfizer vaccine for people 16 and older, and 18 and older for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. While clinical trials on children have begun, children are unlikely to be eligible for vaccinations until fall at the earliest.
According to UW epidemiologist Ajay Sethi, while about 250,000 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, perhaps twice as many had the disease but weren’t diagnosed. So there could be about 1.5 million people in Wisconsin who have natural immunity from infection, adding to the immunity pool.
“Many of those individuals will seek the vaccine, of course, so it is difficult to know for sure when herd immunity might be achieved,” he said in an email.
He said to end transmission of the disease, people still have to control its spread.
“Our first goal should be to control the spread so that is at a very low level and manageable,” he said. “Once that is achieved, elimination is possible. For both control and elimination, high rates of vaccination are required.”
Willems Van Dijk said her projection was based on federal estimations of vaccine supply, which are expected to start to increase dramatically in early April.
She cautioned that federal estimations of future vaccine allotments are subject to change.
“They emphasize every time they give them to us, the longer out they look, the more risky the assessments are,” she said of the federal estimates. “We could always run into issues with manufacturing or some catastrophic event that would ruin some of the vaccine.”
She also stressed that she was referring only to vaccine supply, not the vaccine hesitancy that could dampen demand.
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers called vaccine hesitancy “a major concern” for his administration and said the state will use federal dollars from the recently passed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to promote vaccinations, though he didn’t say how that money would be spent. He said the focus of state efforts will be to enlist “local validators,” trusted community leaders, health care professionals, pastors and others, to convince people of the vaccines’ safety and effectiveness.
So far eligible groups include health care workers, public safety personnel, prisoners and others in congregate living situations, those 65 and older, teachers and school staff, public-facing essential workers and people in long-term care facilities.
On Monday, the state will add about 2 million people with health conditions that put them at risk for severe illness, hospitalization and death from the virus. That date was moved up a week from the original March 29 target after the federal government hiked estimations for vaccine allotments to states.
The state will open vaccinations for the general population on May 1, or possibly sooner if supplies allow.
As of Thursday, about 794,000 people in Wisconsin were fully vaccinated, about 13% of the population, and more than 1.3 million, or 23%, have had at least one shot. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots spaced weeks apart, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot.
State infections, meanwhile, continue to plateau and average 409 a day, a level not seen since mid-June, before surges during the summer and fall. Five people die daily from the disease on average.
The state is gearing up for the arrival of more doses in coming weeks, adding Wal-Mart and Hometown pharmacies to the list of pharmacies receiving federal vaccine allotments, in addition to Walgreens and CVS, which were included in the original pharmacy program.
The state is also continuing to expand vaccine clinics. The state currently has clinics in Rock, La Crosse and Racine counties, and there are community sites in Waukesha County, Appleton and at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency is also running two clinics, one in Eau Claire and one in Milwaukee.