Official: Vaccine supply could make herd immunity possible by July 1

“Many of those individuals will seek the vaccine, of course, so it is difficult to know for sure when herd immunity might be achieved,” he said in an email.

He said to end transmission of the disease, people still have to control its spread.

“Our first goal should be to control the spread so that is at a very low level and manageable,” he said. “Once that is achieved, elimination is possible. For both control and elimination, high rates of vaccination are required.”

Willems Van Dijk said her projection was based on federal estimations of vaccine supply, which are expected to start to increase dramatically in early April.

She cautioned that federal estimations of future vaccine allotments are subject to change.

“They emphasize every time they give them to us, the longer out they look, the more risky the assessments are,” she said of the federal estimates. “We could always run into issues with manufacturing or some catastrophic event that would ruin some of the vaccine.”

She also stressed that she was referring only to vaccine supply, not the vaccine hesitancy that could dampen demand.