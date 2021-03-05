Office of Rural Prosperity director Kelliann Blazek leaving state to join Biden administration

Kelliann Blazek, who took the helm of the state’s rural prosperity office less than a year ago, has been tabbed to join President Joe Biden’s administration in Washington to assist with rural policy.

The new role sets up a return to Washington for the Wisconsin native, who spent several years working on rural and agricultural life legislation at the U.S. Capitol before returning to Wisconsin in April to become director the the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.’s Office of Rural Prosperity, which was created last year to support rural communities.

On Friday, the Biden administration announced Blazek had been appointed special assistant to the president for agriculture and rural policy.

“These qualified, impressive, and dedicated individuals reflect the diversity and strength of America and will play critical roles advancing the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to tackling the crises we face and building back our country better,” according to a White House statement announcing several appointments.

WEDC CEO Melissa Hughes congratulated Blazek on her appointment, noting her experience at both the national and local level, which “will bring great depth to the administration.”