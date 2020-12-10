Occupy Madison's new tiny huts for the homeless feel 'warm and like home'

In from the cold

Before Saturday, Maleyk and Cherokee Mason, just 24 years old and married in early 2019, had been sleeping outside on Capitol Square, in a tent at McPike Park, and in a 2004 Pontiac Bonneville.

Both arrived in Madison in 2015 — he had fled Chicago’s South Side for a better life, and she left Columbus after her dad was incarcerated — and by chance met at the top of State Street two years later. They’ve had housing but have been homeless for about eight months.

“In the winter, it’s cold,” Cherokee Mason said. “A lot of time you get moved from doorways. When you wake up with snow on your face, it’s not fun. I’ve been attacked. I have to defend myself when he’s not around. I still have a fear of being attacked.”

The couple, she a former heroin addict now clean for three years and he with a poor credit history, have struggled to secure housing — until connecting with Occupy Madison.

“I just like that Occupy Madison is about community,” she said.