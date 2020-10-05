Occupy Madison plans to build tiny house village for homeless on Wiggies Bar property

"People are going to have no legal place to live," Konkel said.

Occupy Madison is hoping to get about $425,000 in grant money from Dane County to support the project.

The building that used to be the bar will be converted to a common space with showers, laundry and a non-commercial kitchen for residents to use. The tiny houses will surround that building.

The houses will be smaller than those of the 99-square-foot tiny houses in the existing village at East Johnson and North Third streets. The new homes would be about 6 by 10 feet, with a small porch that extends the area to 6 by 14 feet.

The tinier houses would have a heater, electricity and insulation to protect from the cold. The roofs would be rounded, a style called Conestoga.

"We had seen this other model that was from Washington, and you can build ’em a lot faster and a lot cheaper than what ours are," Konkel said.