Occupy Madison gains emergency permission from City Council for temporary tiny village

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Wisconsin’s fast approaching winter, Occupy Madison received emergency approval from the City Council Tuesday to establish a temporary tiny house village on Aberg Avenue.
Occupy Madison, a cooperatively run, self-governing nonprofit, already operates a village on the east side. It now wants to build and install 28 even smaller heated houses called Conestoga huts at 1901 Aberg Avenue to provide additional shelter to the increasing number of Madison residents experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic and the coldest months of the year.
“This project is highly unusual and very rushed,” said Occupy Madison co-president Brenda Konkel. “We’re trying to do what most people told us was impossible and we’re asking a lot to make this happen.”
This winter, the need for shelter will likely be greater than in past years as federal funding for hotel rooms used as shelter runs out, colder weather makes unsheltered homelessness less feasible, the depletion of rental assistance resources and the scheduled end-of-year expiration of the federal moratorium on evictions.
Konkel said Occupy Madison wants to be another part of the solution to housing those experiencing homelessness — a number that is expected to increase in the coming months.
“If everyone who is sleeping outside wanted to go to the shelter, there aren’t enough spaces. But we also know that some folks aren’t going to go to shelter,” Konkel said. “We’re trying to figure out another solution.”
Two-part project
With the City Council’s unanimous approval on the resolution authorizing emergency permission Tuesday, Occupy Madison can begin using land surrounding the now-closed Wiggie’s Bar immediately. The building will provide a kitchen, bathrooms, showers, laundry, internet access and some common space.
Eventually, Occupy Madison wants to secure city approval to locate some larger tiny homes on the property. This process would include working with the immediate neighborhood.
“We know this temporary project has to go very well in order to get the permanent zoning approval,” Konkel said, noting that the group’s proposed use fits the neighborhood plan for medium density housing. “We feel like things are set up well for us to move forward, but we know that everything rides on us having a really good experience and making sure the neighbors are happy.”
The resolution allows the temporary village to be located on the site until June 1, 2021. After that, the organization would need to have acquired permanent zoning approval or vacate the property.
Support Local Journalism
Occupy Madison is seeking $450,000 from Dane County for the temporary project and hopes to receive the funding through a grant so the organization can own the property. The organization also expects to invest $387,000 in cash and labor, estimating that it will cost $250,000 to purchase the property, $125,000 to renovate the building for temporary use and $50,000 to build the houses.
“We’re already putting our own money that we’ve raised into the project and in the future, it’s going to cost $50,000 to $60,000 to operate every year,” Konkel said.
The adopted resolution also stipulates a number of rules and regulations monitoring fire and building codes, safety and alcohol and drug use. Also, the resolution requires a registration process for on-site occupants.
‘A model that works’
The speed of the temporary project took some by surprise. Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, said neighbors will have a chance to share input on the permanent project. A neighborhood meeting is scheduled for Oct. 28. However,
“It’s important for us to show flexibility and protect people’s health and wellbeing instead of people sleeping in the roads and the park,” Abbas said.
Madison Zoning Administrator Matt Tucker said the city can authorize an emergency resolution to allow the Conestoga huts just like it could for the city's Streatery program, which allows restaurants to expand outdoors during the pandemic, while the standard planning process takes place for the permanent tiny homes.
Konkel acknowledged the unusual situation and thanked those supporting the project.
“We want to make it happen by the end of the year,” Konkel said. “We know we’re asking many people to bend in ways that are not customary and many have met the challenge, so that’s not lost on us and we’re grateful.”
Occupy Madison can rely on its experience with the village at 304 N. Third St., which the city says has operated in compliance with its approval in 2014.
“We’ve done this before so we know what we need to do, Konkel said. “There are more people and new people, but we think that we’ve got a model that works and we’re excited to work with the neighbors to make sure that we aren’t being a disruption to the neighborhood.”
Occupy Madison launched in Reynolds Park in 2011 during the Occupy Wall Street movement and then moved to the 800 block of East Washington Ave. The city kicked the group off property that would later become the Galaxie apartment building in 2012.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.