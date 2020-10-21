Occupy Madison gains emergency permission from City Council for temporary tiny village

“It’s important for us to show flexibility and protect people’s health and wellbeing instead of people sleeping in the roads and the park,” Abbas said.

Madison Zoning Administrator Matt Tucker said the city can authorize an emergency resolution to allow the Conestoga huts just like it could for the city's Streatery program, which allows restaurants to expand outdoors during the pandemic, while the standard planning process takes place for the permanent tiny homes.

Konkel acknowledged the unusual situation and thanked those supporting the project.

“We want to make it happen by the end of the year,” Konkel said. “We know we’re asking many people to bend in ways that are not customary and many have met the challenge, so that’s not lost on us and we’re grateful.”

Occupy Madison can rely on its experience with the village at 304 N. Third St., which the city says has operated in compliance with its approval in 2014.

“We’ve done this before so we know what we need to do, Konkel said. “There are more people and new people, but we think that we’ve got a model that works and we’re excited to work with the neighbors to make sure that we aren’t being a disruption to the neighborhood.”

Occupy Madison launched in Reynolds Park in 2011 during the Occupy Wall Street movement and then moved to the 800 block of East Washington Ave. The city kicked the group off property that would later become the Galaxie apartment building in 2012.

