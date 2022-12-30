Occupy Madison eyes third tiny house village on city's Far East Side

In its most ambitious project yet, nonprofit Occupy Madison has purchased property on the Far East Side to both build tiny houses and locate its third village of tiny dwellings for the homeless.

The nonprofit wants to build homes and locate its next village of 20 to 30 tiny structures at a 1-acre property with an 11,000-square-foot building including a basement in an industrial area at 201-205 S. Stoughton Road.

"We have a huge need," Occupy Madison co-president Brenda Konkel said. "There are over 100 people on a waiting list who have expressed interest in the tiny homes."

But the proposal will require city approvals, including locating the tiny huts or houses in an area zoned for industrial use.

"It's early days and not a lot of folks even know about it, and the site isn't technically in a neighborhood, but the preliminary reactions from a few folks who will be nearby have been positive or at least open to it," said Ald. Erik Paulson, whose 3rd District includes the site. "For manufacturing tiny homes, the site is already zoned industrial, so Occupy Madison could get started on that today. For residential uses, there are some real downsides to this site and an eventual rezoning is not a sure thing."

Occupy Madison opened its original tiny house village on a small parcel that once held an auto repair shop at 304 N. Third St. on the East Side in 2015. The site now has eight, 98-square-foot, permanent tiny houses that now cost about $10,000 apiece with exterior privacy fence, landscaping, and the repair shop converted to a common area with restrooms, showers, kitchen, workshop and a store selling hand-crafted items made by residents. There is a greenhouse and large, raised-bed gardens. A final ninth house will be added by spring.

In December 2020, the nonprofit opened its second village, a community of 28 Conestoga-style tiny huts -- essentially wooden platforms covered by insulated fabric stretched over hoops recalling a covered wagon, which cost less than $2,500 apiece -- at the former Wiggie's Bar property at 1901 Aberg Ave., also on the East Side.

The property was renovated to include a laundry, two shower rooms, a kitchen and exterior fence and electricity for the huts. This spring, Occupy Madison will complete a transition from blacktop parking lot to landscaping, prepare the front area for a coffee/sandwich cart, and continue preparations to have 22 permanent tiny houses replace the Conestoga huts.

Due to mostly private fundraising supplemented by city and Dane County grants, Occupy Madison owns both properties outright with no mortgage and has completely paid off renovations, which is critical because it lowers operating costs to less than $100,000 annually, Konkel said.

"We make money from our current store -- crafts and wood products -- an annual plant sale, annual holiday sale and other fundraising activities," she said.

"We have been able to provide housing for over 60 people throughout the time we have owned the properties -- some of whom have moved into housing, reunited with families, gotten into treatment and moved on to other great opportunities," she said. "As far as we know, only two people have returned to homelessness. Sadly, two people have passed away."

A new opportunity

Now, after two years of searching, Occupy Madison has purchased the property at 201-205 S. Stoughton Road for $800,000. The building now holds two tenants, which can stay until the nonprofit can complete its approval and zoning processes, Konkel said.

The acquisition makes sense because Occupy Madison needs a location to build more permanent tiny houses and there is funding available through the federal American Recovery Plan Act that won't be available in the future, Konkel said.

"If we get zoning, the county has proposed to purchase the property from us, rent it back to us for 10 years for $10 a year and at the end of 10 years we can purchase it for $20," Konkel said. "We also then would get a grant from the county for $500,000 to help pay for renovations -- kitchen, community space, showers, bathrooms, laundry, fence, exterior electric -- and a temporary staff person for a year to help us manage all these activities and volunteers."

City staff were aware that Occupy Madison might buy the site, which is zoned for industrial uses and reflected in the Comprehensive Plan for continued long-term industrial land use, and shared concerns that a rezoning of the property to a district that would allow for residential uses would not align with adopted plans, Planning Division director Heather Stouder said.

The process to accommodate tiny homes as a residential use on this site would involve a plan amendment and a rezoning of the site from “Industrial-Limited” likely to the “Tiny House Village” zoning district, Stouder said.

"By state law, rezoning has to be consistent with the adopted plans, and the plans for this area have this land use as industrial," Paulson said. "There's really not a more inconsistent pairing of land use for residential than industrial. I'm trying to keep an open mind but changing the plans is something that should be done carefully to avoid unintended consequences."

Self-governed

If successful, Occupy Madison intends to move the Conestoga huts at 1901 Aberg Ave. to the new site as it builds the new larger wooden houses for its second village. It also plans a second store, a farm stand and a larger woodshop to create crafts for its stores at the third site. Eventually, the nonprofit would make tiny houses for the new site, too.

"Each property has a potential money-making element to assist us in paying for operating costs of the properties," Konkel said.

"One thing I don't think people realize is that our villages are self-governed -- meaning the people who live there make the decisions for the villages and are the primary membership of our organization," she said. "It's cooperative-style living and while it is free, it is also a lot of work. And, it requires a lot of skill building, meetings and learning to get along with each other."

It's unclear exactly when the Conestoga huts would be moved to the new site or when tiny homes could be placed there, she said.