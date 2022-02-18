Objection to F-35 noise forces City Council supermajority vote on farmland development

A group of property owners is protesting a plan to rezone farmland on Madison's North Side for development, saying the noise from from F-35 fighter jets coming to Truax Field is incompatible with the planned housing there.

The protest will force a supermajority vote by the City Council Tuesday before the project can be approved.

Green Street Real Estate Ventures of St. Louis, Missouri, resubmitted a previously failed rezoning proposal that would allow 96 single-family homes, several multifamily buildings and other development on the 63.6-acre site, called Raemisch Farm, between North Sherman and Packers avenues on the North Side.

On Feb. 7, the Plan Commission unanimously endorsed the rezoning request. But on Thursday, 25 landowners representing at least 20% of the property owners adjacent and across the street from the site filed valid protest petitions, meaning a supermajority of 15 of 20 council members must approve the rezoning.

"The big elephant in the room is the F-35s," said Marsha Cannon, a member of a citizens group called the Raemisch Farm Work Group. "Our neighborhood just doesn't want to see innocent people (new residents) brought into a situation they might or might not be able to cope with."

The neighbors want the council to reject the rezoning, which would open the possibility of the land being put to another use, such as urban agriculture, Cannon said. If another use isn't possible, they prefer the city hold off until after the F-35s are here to see the real impacts before moving forward with a housing project, she said.

Green Street has already made changes to its concept in response to neighborhood and city concerns and is ready to proceed, said Joel Oliver, managing director of development.

"As we have demonstrated over the last year, Green Street considers itself to be a partner with the city," he said. "We respect the process and look forward to favorably advancing this project next week. This brings exciting housing options and economic energy to northern Madison and helps create much needed economic opportunity for this neighborhood.

"We are also enhancing community partnerships by giving significant land to the parks department for the Lakeview School outdoor classroom and working with Groundswell to create a new urban farm," he said.

Cannon applauded Green Streets for making adjustments to protect public wetlands, preserve a small school forest and other open spaces and create lot sizes to make homes more affordable.

But the overriding issue is the impact of the F-35s and knowing exactly how much noise they will produce before allowing more homes in the area, Cannon said. "The major message is wait, wait and see," she said.

Ald. Charles Myadze, 18th District, who represents the site, supports the rezoning.

"I appreciate that there are strong feelings among the 25 landowners who signed the petitions and the handful of individuals who promoted these petitions," he said. "I have heard from many more of my constituents who know there is a big vision at stake here. It is about equity, economic opportunity, and affordable housing. This parcel will be developed either now or in the future. This is a strong proposal and I hope three-fourths of my colleagues will support it."

A second chance

The city has already stalled Green Street's plans once.

In late July 2021, the Plan Commission recommended approval of proposals for a preliminary plat and zoning changes from Green Street, finding the proposals consistent with the city's Comprehensive Plan.

But in August, the City Council rejected the plan on a 15-2 vote, largely to give the City Council President's Work Group on Environmental Justice time to consider concerns about future noise from the F-35s. The refusal came despite Green Street's commitment to not build homes in the eastern portion of the property, projected to experience an average daily noise of 65 decibels or more, which is considered too loud for residential development without significant soundproofing. The council, however, refused the requests in a way that they could be reintroduced.

The council work group explored options in an effort to protect residents in new projects from noise and avoid having poor people and people of color bear a disproportionate share of the environmental impacts from the F-35s, slated to begin operations in 2023.

Late last year, after hearing about legal obstacles from the city attorney's office, the council work group clarified that none of its members wished to prohibit new housing in the area around the airport subject to noise levels of 65 decibels or more.

Instead, members said it's best to ask developers to include soundproofing in new housing in the area and noted that the city could require noise mitigation for housing projects that seek city financial assistance.

After that clarification, Green Street resubmitted requests identical to those earlier rejected.

