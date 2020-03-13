Number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin has reached 19

In a sobering indicator of how quickly the COVID-19 coronavirus may be spreading in Wisconsin, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin jumped to 19 on Friday, up from just a single case less than a week ago.
The increase in positive cases confirms that the virus has reached new counties, including Racine, Milwaukee and Sheboygan counties, state health officials said during a media call Friday.
DHS chief medical officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard said the individuals to test positive are mostly adults and were exposed to the disease through a mix of international and domestic travel.
On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, and urged residents to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease, which has now been declared a pandemic nationally.
The declaration allows DHS to purchase, store or distribute medications, regardless of whether it’s covered by insurance and authorizes state funds to support local health departments with costs associated with isolation and quarantine.
In addition, the order allows the use of the Wisconsin National Guard to aid in the effort, including in the mobilization of 30 airmen and soldiers to transport 37 Wisconsin residents who are returning from the Grand Princess Cruise Ship in Oakland, California, back to their homes after at least 20 people aboard tested positive for the virus.
Those being brought back to Wisconsin have been exposed to the virus, but officials said none have tested positive so far. They will be monitored and self-isolated for 14 days, but not placed under any form of quarantine, officials said.
Health officials also have recommended canceling events that will draw more than 250 people and residents are encouraged to maintain a two-week supply of food in the event they have to self-isolate.
Officials also caution against traveling to areas where the virus has become more widely spread both internationally, as well as within the United States.
As has been recommended by many health officials, people are reminded to wash their hands, avoid touching their face and maintaining distance from others.