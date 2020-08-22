Now it's the Republicans turn: Wisconsin GOP readies to renominate Donald Trump

Still, there's disappointment. Fitzgerald, who won the Republican primary to replace Sensenbrenner in Congress, said participating in the Cleveland convention in 2016 was a wonderful experience.

"It's really heartbreaking that it's not happening," Fitzgerald said.

Walker said in an interview he advocated to the vice president and president's team and Republican National Committee to cancel the full convention in Jacksonville.

"I personally was concerned with myself and my wife going, but also with a group that big, but also thought that the president, not the RNC, needed to make that decision to show the American people that he was putting their health and the health of the nation's economy ahead of his political interests," Walker said.

Despite the flair of an in-person convention, delegates are still hoping the RNC provides more gusto than they say the DNC offered.