'Nothing to buy': Madison home sellers balk over pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Home sellers have long held the upper hand in the Madison housing market, and now many don't feel rushed to open their doors to hordes of eager buyers, potentially exposing them to the coronavirus. Consequently, they're waiting, making a tight housing market even tighter.

"Some sellers just don’t want to deal with it and are just staying put," said Jim Schuessler, a 15-year Madison real estate agent. "That’s why we have an inventory shortage, because some sellers are choosing not to go on the market. Maybe they don’t want to go look for a house right now, maybe they don’t want people coming into their home because of COVID."

Typically, spring is the busy season for the local housing market. But while demand continues to rev up, house hunters are finding little to buy as sellers shy away from listing their properties out of fear of exposing themselves and their families to the coronavirus through showings and open houses.

Other sellers are also in the market to buy as they look to upscale, downscale or relocate to a different part of town. But few are going to put their homes on the market until they can find another one.