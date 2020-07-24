'Not change for change's sake': Madison seeks to improve, preserve Vilas Park

“It’s a really really loved park,” she said. “It’s going to be hard to convince people to make changes if things aren’t really clearly explained, and there’s not a clear need for it.”

Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the area, said he is "cautiously optimistic" that the master plan will be responsive to residents' concerns.

"You really want to plan that people feel like their voices were heard — that their voices matter," Evers said.

The draft plan should be released sometime this fall, go through another round of community input meetings and be adopted by the Parks Commission in the winter, Knepp said.

‘Decaying infrastructure’

Knepp said none of the projects for the park are set in stone, but there are some areas that need improvements.

Some spots have “decaying infrastructure,” Knepp said, including the parking lots, roadways, tennis courts and walking paths. Knepp said Parks staff could just repave them instead of building new ones, but “what drove the master plan was the idea that we could do better.”