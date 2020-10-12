 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Northwestern Wisconsin judge upholds Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate
0 comments
breaking topical top story

Northwestern Wisconsin judge upholds Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate

{{featured_button_text}}

Citing inaction by the state Legislature, a St. Croix County judge on Monday rejected a request by a conservative legal group for an injunction against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate.

St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman on Monday ruled that state law doesn't prevent the governor from issuing a new executive order when emergency conditions, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continue to exist. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in August seeking to halt enforcement of the governor's public health emergency declaration and accompanying mask order.

"The legislature can end the state of emergency at anytime, but so far, it has declined to do so," Waterman said in a court document. "As the statewide representative body of the citizens of Wisconsin, the legislature’s inaction is relevant and it weighs against judicial intervention, especially when the requested intervention will have statewide impact."

The lawsuit was filed by WILL on behalf of two residents of Polk County and one resident of St. Croix County.

"If granted, the temporary injunction will affect every person in Wisconsin by a judicial act that usurps the governor’s power to declare a state of emergency and the legislature’s power to end one," Waterman said in the ruling.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, said they had just heard of the court ruling and couldn't comment on specifics. Hitt said it remains to be seen whether or not WILL plans to appeal the decision.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Johnson, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, said he is opposed to the governor's mask mandate.

"In general I'm opposed to government mandates that are largely unenforceable," Johnson said.

Evers first declared a public health emergency in March due to COVID-19, and it ran until May 11, with Republicans in the Legislature declining to extend it. In July, Evers declared a second COVID-19 public health emergency and issued his first statewide mask mandate along with it. Evers for a third time declared a COVID-19 emergency on Sept. 22 and extended the mask mandate until Nov. 21.

Under the order, everyone age 5 and older must wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public, including outdoor bars and restaurants, public transit and outdoor park structures. The order does not apply to people in their private residences. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine.

The lawsuit alleges that state law forbids a governor from unilaterally extending a public health emergency beyond 60 days or by declaring multiple emergencies in response to the same crisis. The group did not originally file for an immediate injunction to stop enforcement of the governor’s mask mandate.

The Evers administration has countered that the lawsuit represented the latest challenge by Republicans against the governor’s efforts to follow science and public health in order to protect Wisconsinites during the ongoing pandemic.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics