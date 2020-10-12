Northwestern Wisconsin judge upholds Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate

Citing inaction by the state Legislature, a St. Croix County judge on Monday rejected a request by a conservative legal group for an injunction against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate.

St. Croix County Judge R. Michael Waterman on Monday ruled that state law doesn't prevent the governor from issuing a new executive order when emergency conditions, such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, continue to exist. The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed a lawsuit in August seeking to halt enforcement of the governor's public health emergency declaration and accompanying mask order.

"The legislature can end the state of emergency at anytime, but so far, it has declined to do so," Waterman said in a court document. "As the statewide representative body of the citizens of Wisconsin, the legislature’s inaction is relevant and it weighs against judicial intervention, especially when the requested intervention will have statewide impact."

The lawsuit was filed by WILL on behalf of two residents of Polk County and one resident of St. Croix County.

"If granted, the temporary injunction will affect every person in Wisconsin by a judicial act that usurps the governor’s power to declare a state of emergency and the legislature’s power to end one," Waterman said in the ruling.