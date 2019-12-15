North Side builds on $750,000 safety initiative to forge 'peace and resiliency plan'

“It comes directly from what we’ve learned,” Thakkar said. “It’s sort of the next step. We just have to keep going.”

In mid-2016, Madison got a U.S. Department of Justice grant to develop strategies to mitigate violence, especially among youth, on the North Side. The Planning Council and partners spent six months gathering community input to develop a plan for administering the money.

The city hired a full-time coordinator, and the planning council sought out low-income and underrepresented residents and hired 11 people as “neighborhood navigators,” paying them about $13 an hour and training them to do outreach, gather input and build trust with residents.

“We paid them to be at the table,” Thakkar said. “The rest of us are paid to be at the table. Why shouldn’t they?”

Arree Macon, 21, after graduation from high school, was referred by a former teacher to become a navigator to connect with youth and families in the neighborhood, which he describes as diverse, tight-knit and a place “where people look out for each other, especially in times of crisis.”