North Side builds on $750,000 safety initiative to forge 'peace and resiliency plan'

An initiative to curb violence on the North Side fueled by a $750,000 federal grant has ended, but the effort to better neighborhoods there continues.
The North Side Planning Council, which implemented the federally funded “Safe & Thriving Community” initiative that ended in September, is building on the work it did to bring residents and organizations together to create a North Side community “peace and resiliency plan.”
“The level of trauma people living in this community have been exposed to is mind-boggling,” planning council executive director Abha Thakkar said. “Seven hundred and fifty thousand dollars and 30 months was never going to fix the problem.”
In its focus on resident involvement and community building, the grant was similar to one now funding a series of initiatives on the city’s Southwest Side, where neighborhoods also hope to build on initiatives and momentum when the grant ends.
The ongoing work on the North Side seeks to learn how trauma impacts youth and young adults; improve trust among residents, service providers and police; address continuing violence; and produce a model for other neighborhoods in Madison.
“It comes directly from what we’ve learned,” Thakkar said. “It’s sort of the next step. We just have to keep going.”
In mid-2016, Madison got a U.S. Department of Justice grant to develop strategies to mitigate violence, especially among youth, on the North Side. The Planning Council and partners spent six months gathering community input to develop a plan for administering the money.
The city hired a full-time coordinator, and the planning council sought out low-income and underrepresented residents and hired 11 people as “neighborhood navigators,” paying them about $13 an hour and training them to do outreach, gather input and build trust with residents.
“We paid them to be at the table,” Thakkar said. “The rest of us are paid to be at the table. Why shouldn’t they?”
Arree Macon, 21, after graduation from high school, was referred by a former teacher to become a navigator to connect with youth and families in the neighborhood, which he describes as diverse, tight-knit and a place “where people look out for each other, especially in times of crisis.”
Initially uneasy, he warmed to the task, encouraging families to engage with school parent-teacher associations and other events. “I’m introverted,” he said. “Once I got the hang of it, I loved it.”
Macon, now a youth worker at Lake View Elementary School and a staff assistant at Capitol High, wants to stay on the North Side and has a deepening commitment to the area.
Safe & Thriving Community engaged youth in many ways, including an advisory group, de-escalation and peer conflict mediation training, teen activities and programming at Warner Park, a youth police academy, leadership development through volleyball coaching, summer work groups, and creating public art.
About 30 elementary and middle school youth brought art to a dark, dirty and frightening tunnel that crosses under Northport Drive at School Road, and 40 youth created a vibrant mural on the exterior of the Dane County Job Center.
Police and residents joined “dialogue circles.” There were “parent cafes,” a facilitated process where parents shared the rewards and challenges of raising children. About 150 residents joined organized bike rides, and about 20 teens earned driver’s licenses or had them reinstated by going through the program funded by the initiative and run by Operation Fresh Start.
Beyond funded initiatives, “other things happened because we got to know each other,” Thakkar said.
Food and activities
Last summer, youth hanging around a McDonald’s engaged in near-daily conflicts with each other, patrons and staff. The council brought service providers and police together, and Heywood Simmon’s Coach’s Club at Warner Park brought activities and food to the parking lot and grassy area near the restaurant. The problems soon stopped.
After a homicide last September, the Planning Council led a community healing event with a meal, child care and discussion groups involving residents, service providers and police.
“To me, building the depth of collaboration we have been able to cultivate is what’s most important,” Thakkar said. “I think the neighborhoods have a much greater chance of becoming safer because of the foundation that is in place.”
The lesson of Safe & Thriving Community “is the power of organizations working together,” said Mary O’Donnell, a city community development specialist.
Forging a plan
The coming effort, which could involve more than 30 partners, centers on the community peace resilience plan, which would cost about $165,000 annually, or $500,000 over three years. The council has already secured $35,000 annually for three years and will look to the city, Dane County, private foundations and other grant opportunities for funding.
The still-evolving plan would feature:
- A crisis response plan.
- Hiring more neighborhood navigators.
- Working with consultants to identify training opportunities for service providers, youth and the community.
- Funds for programs to serve disengaged youth.
- Mini-grants to support neighborhood events, projects and community art initiatives.
- Funds to community groups to provide a meal and child care at events.
- Funds to Madison Area Technical College toward refurbishing a box truck or building a tiny house that could serve as a traveling office for service providers to engage residents in isolated neighborhoods.