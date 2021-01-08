Nonprofits, cooperatives to tap city's Affordable Housing Fund in new way

"The city had initially focused on creating as many affordable units as quickly as possible," O'Keefe said. "The most responsive applicants to these funds were for-profit tax-credit developers; however, we have funded several projects through this initiative where the developers were nonprofit organizations.

"Opening up the Affordable Housing Fund to non-tax credit proposals will increase the availability of funds that smaller organizations have and will allow the city to invest in development proposals where the use of federal funds does not make sense," he said. " Additionally, because of the flexibility of the Affordable Housing Fund, some funds may also be used to finance housing services proposals that will help increase homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income individuals and persons of color."

The city has sought proposals for smaller scale development projects and housing related services in the past, but it has been sporadic because of available funding, O'Keefe said. The mayor and council have delivered enough funding to support larger projects supported by WHEDA tax credits and those being offered by the nonprofits and cooperatives, he said.