A nonprofit is proposing to redevelop an auto repair shop on ever-evolving Regent Street for a roughly $13 million, five-story, lower-cost housing project.

The Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. (WHPC) hopes to raze the Jensen Auto shop, 1233 Regent St., for the redevelopment, which would offer 50 mostly lower-cost units, 1,500 square feet of commercial space, 30 underground and at-grade parking stalls, and 50 bike spots.

“As rents for market-rate housing continue to climb in Madison, the need for affordable workforce housing becomes increasingly apparent,” WHPC chief operating officer Mike Slavish said.

“Today in Madison only one-third of those families that qualify for affordable housing can actually find it,” he said. “The remaining two-thirds are forced to spend more than 30% of their take-home pay for housing costs. This, unfortunately, does not leave ample resources for other life essentials such as food, car payments, daycare and medical expenses.”

The project calls for 38 units of lower-cost, “workforce” housing in the 50% to 80% range of the Dane County Area Median Income, and 12 market-rate units.

The 50% units would be for those making up to $48,850 for a household of two, with rent about $1,400 a month including utilities for that household. The 80% units would be for those making up to $78,160 for a household of two, with rent limited at about $2,200 including utilities.

WHPC has not identified a user for the 1,500 square feet of commercial space at the corner of Regent and South Orchard streets, but believes there will be numerous options given the Near West Side project’s access and visibility in the heart of the UW-Madison campus, Slavish said.

The project will include rooftop community space for all residents and guests, large balconies and outdoor living space for the fifth-floor units, a workout room and on-site management, he said.

The nonprofit does not intend to seek financial assistance from Dane County or the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority at this time, but will be seeking city tax incremental financing (TIF) funds to help fill financing gaps, he said.

The development team has met with members of the Greenbush and Vilas neighborhood associations, and members were generally in favor, said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District.

“I’m very excited to see this project come to Regent, a street long overdue for transformation,” Evers said. “I’m hopeful for more such development, transitioning toward more year-round housing and a retail economy not so beholden to Camp Randall. The workforce housing component is an added bonus. People who work in Madison — our teachers, nurses and first-responders — should be able to live here as well.”

The Jensen Auto shop, built in 1970 and remodeled in 1986, is on a third-acre lot, and the property is valued at $985,000 for 2023.

The proposed redevelopment will require a demolition permit and conditional uses, both by the Plan Commission, as well as approval of a certified survey map by City Council, City Planner Colin Punt said.

If approvals are secured, construction would tentatively start in the spring of 2024 and be completed about a year later, Slavish said.

The project would be the tallest recent redevelopment in the eclectic Regent Street corridor between Monroe Street and South Park Street. The Lucky’s development at 1313 Regent, approved in late 2020, is close in height at four stories and includes 63 apartments plus the 10,000-square-foot restaurant-brewpub on the first floor.

The broader Regent Street corridor is experiencing significant renewal, especially around South Park Street.

Larger projects include the Bayview Foundation’s $54 million redevelopment with new housing and community center at the corner of Regent Street and West Washington Avenue; a 10-story mixed-use project with 178 apartments and 3,000 square feet of commercial space now rising at 802-806 Regent St.; and a 12-story project with 341 apartments and 344 parking spaces underway at 700-740 Regent St.