Nonprofit proposes $50 million low-cost housing project on industrial site near Truax Field on North Side

A Madison nonprofit is proposing a $50 million-plus low-income housing project to replace a sprawling, vacant former bakery property on the East Side.
Wisconsin Housing Preservation Corp. is under contract to buy the six-acre former Bimbo Bakeries USA property at 3401 E. Washington Ave. with the intent of creating about 250 subsidized apartments in three buildings, a small park and parking at the site. WHPC, created in 2002, has acquired, developed and renovated over 158 low-cost rental housing developments with more than 8,444 family and senior units in the state.
The proposed buildings would range from three to six stories, and WHPC would use special construction measures to insulate housing units in anticipation of the stationing of U.S. Air Force F-35 fighter jets at nearby Truax Field starting in 2023.
The site, which includes a 2,100-square-foot retail building and 111,000-square-foot former bakery at the corner of East Washington Avenue and North Fair Oaks Avenue, is assessed at $2.85 million. It's adjacent to Hawthorne Elementary School, 3344 Concord Ave.
"From our detailed study of the neighborhood, there is great demand for additional housing in this particular area in Madison," WHPC president Mary Wright said. "Nearby properties' occupancy rates of nearly 100% demonstrate that the need for more housing — and especially housing affordable to people across the socioeconomic spectrum — is considerable.
"Our conversations to date with residents, businesses, and organizations in this neighborhood have affirmed the demand for a project like this in this location," she said.
But City Council President Syed Abbas, 12th District, who represents the site, voiced concern about placing low-cost housing in an area within the 65-decibel boundary of the F-35 fighter jet noise map, which is considered too loud for residential development without significant soundproofing, and said the city should wait until the jets are here and studies conducted before approving such a project.
"This is important for our city to decide," he said. "Do we want people of color and marginalized communities in these areas?"
Abbas, who has taken no formal position on WHPC's proposal, has scheduled an online neighborhood meeting for 6 p.m., Feb. 3.
Housing, park, sound mitigation
Initial concepts show about 250 apartments with one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, including some townhouse-style units, and approximately 300 surface and underground parking spots, Wright said. The nonprofit is also considering plans to include some commercial and resident services space.
The development would include a roughly one-acre park, walking paths and a variety of green features such as solar panels, bike racks and energy-efficient appliances.
"At this site, the proximity to amenities like grocery stores, schools and health clinics makes the location desirable for residents, not to mention its great transportation access," Wright said. "The upcoming bus rapid transit stop at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and North Fair Oaks Avenue/Wright Street is about 100 feet from the site, which provides an excellent opportunity to stay connected and move around the city while reducing carbon emissions."
The site allows the continued development of quality housing and retail corridors from the Capitol to the interstate, she said.
In current plans, units would be available for those making between 30% of the Dane County median income, or $27,900 for a family of three, and 70% of median income, or $60,438 for that family. Monthly rents will be offered across a spectrum of affordability in which qualifying households pay no more than approximately 30% of their income on rent, Wright said.
Alone, the development would help achieve 20% of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway's 2021 Housing Forward Plan, which calls for 1,250 new low-cost units in Madison in next five years, she said.
"This project would give approximately 250 households the opportunity to have an affordable rent so they can afford other essential needs like health care, food and transportation," she said.
Details of how the building will look have not been ironed out yet. But the layout, size and design of the buildings will be in line with the surrounding neighborhood, Wright said, adding, "As a nonprofit organization that is a long-term owner of properties, WHPC is invested in building a high-quality development that is attractive and functional for decades to come."
The park, walking paths and green design elements will tie in to existing assets in the neighborhood, such as the adjacent Hawthorne Elementary Open Space, she said. To be in scale with nearby uses, the part closest to the nearby single-family homes along Fair Oaks Avenue will be three stories, she said.
"We’re excited because we think our project could really benefit Hawthorne Elementary and its families as we strive to keep Madison affordable to all," principal Beth Lehman said.
Abbas, who began representing the area after the city's Jan.1 redistricting, said he has no issue with a market-rate housing project at the site and that it could be used for commercial and economic development purposes.
The council had been exploring possible alternatives, including a development moratorium, a special district with requirements for housing or zoning changes to protect residents in new projects from jet noise and avoid having poor and minority residents bear a disproportionate share of the impacts from the F-35s.
But in November, after hearing about legal obstacles from the city attorney's office, a council work group clarified that no members wished to prohibit new housing in the area around the airport. Instead, members said it's best to ask developers to include soundproofing in new housing in the area and noted that the city could require noise mitigation for housing projects that seek city financial assistance.
WHPC will incorporate "meaningful" sound mitigation measures through upgraded building materials that go beyond what is required by the building code, Wright said. "As new construction, this project is uniquely positioned to help reduce noise, and WHPC is committed to doing this through upgraded materials such as windows, doors, walls, and insulation," she said.
Abbas applauded WHPC's intentions but still expressed concerns about noise, including when children and others living at the project are outside.
A spokesperson for the Hawthorne Neighborhood Association could not be reached.
History of industrial use
For decades, the site was noted for producing aromas of fresh baked goods.
Gardner Bakery, founded in 1926, opened the facility once equipped with "the most advanced devices for the manufacture of fine bakery products" in 1952 with additions in 1965. Bimbo Bakeries USA bought Sara Lee Corp.'s North American fresh bakery unit, including its bakery there, in 2011.
In October 2018, Bimbo announced it would end production at the site by Jan. 2, 2019, with the company shifting production to other facilities in the region.
WHPC is not anticipating significant environmental problems at the former industrial site.
The nonprofit is considering multiple funding sources for the redevelopment including tax credits through the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority and other local and statewide affordable housing resources. It estimates a construction start of spring 2023, with construction proceeding in phases to be completed within two years.
The proposal would require, at minimum, a rezoning out of the current industrial district plus a demolition permit to raze the bakery, city planner Colin Punt said. Given the scale of the project and zoning change, it’s likely the proposal will also require at least one conditional use approval, he said. The Plan Commission decides conditional uses and demolition permits, while the City Council determines zoning changes.
