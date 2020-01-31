Nonprofit poised to move on 'beautiful' low-cost housing project near Downtown

Bayview/Horizon also used a “design justice process” involving residents and others to refine the project’s use of color, natural light, sheltered porches, garden space and more, London said. The partners integrated feedback from city planners to connect buildings to the street and surrounding neighborhood and increase access to the community center. They worked with Madison Gas & Electric on energy efficiency and sustainability.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Ultimately, the setback gave us an opportunity to take more of a visionary approach to the site plan and architecture of the buildings,” London said.

“Bayview’s commitment to sustainability, particularly the arrangement with MGE and Slipstream to implement meaningful green elements in the design, marks an important path that I hope will be followed by developers looking to build in Madison,” Evers said.

The $38.6 million plan offers 10 new residential buildings, including eight townhouse structures with a total of 57 units and two apartment buildings, one four stories at West Washington Avenue and Regent Street, and the other three stories, with a total of 73 units.

Multiple uses