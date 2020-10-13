Nonprofit looks to build more — and tinier — tiny houses at new village on Madison's North Side

The huts, with enough room for an elevated bed, table, chair and belongings, are for people who are homeless and living outdoors in places not meant for human habitation including, cars, tents and sidewalks, Konkel said, adding that Occupy Madison has a process for selecting people and rules for those living in its villages. The second phase would determine additional uses to go with the property, such as a coffee shop, bakery or retail store, she said.

The property is attractive because the houses can be situated around the building, which has the required restrooms and will be easy to renovate, and is close to the Dane County Job Center, Metro Transit North transfer point and a grocery store, she said.

Occupy Madison is seeking $450,000 from Dane County for the $837,000 project, Konkel said. The nonprofit will raise $158,000, mostly for the second phase, and the remaining $229,000 will come come from sweat equity. The nonprofit will take on $50,000 in annual operating expenses.

The Sherman Neighborhood Association has not had a formal meeting on the proposal yet, Luttrell said. "We tend to be supportive of projects where the developer works with us as they go through the approval process," she said. "But this seems to be on a faster track than anything we have considered in the past."