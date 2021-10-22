Nonpartisan review makes recommendations to improve Wisconsin voting

The nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau on Friday made 30 recommendations to the Wisconsin Elections Commission focused on improving election administration in the state, including “18 issues for legislative consideration.”
The LAB’s report on the 2020 election was ordered by the Legislature’s Joint Legislative Audit Committee in February and, as directed, focused on WEC’s compliance with election laws, clerks’ compliance with election laws, the use of electronic voting equipment and 2020 election-related complaints filed with WEC and clerks, among other things.
The report’s summary also notes that because the “audit was not approved until three months after the November 2020 General Election, we did not directly observe Election Day practices.”
“Therefore, to complete this audit we relied on available evidence we were able to access,” the report reads. That evidence includes a survey of the state’s 1,835 municipal clerks and 72 county clerks, 14,710 absentee ballot certificates and “45 sworn, written complaints” about the 2020 presidential election.
State statutes, the LAB wrote, do not allow for the use of ballot drop boxes. They also require sending special voting deputies to residential care facilities and retirement homes to help facilitate absentee voting there.
Accordingly, the LAB recommended that the WEC should “promulgate administrative rules if WEC believes municipal clerks should be permitted to establish drop boxes (for ballot collection) or not send special voting deputies to certain facilities and homes.”
During the 2020 election, at least 855 clerks used ballot drop boxes, and the WEC issued guidance to clerks telling them not to send voting deputies to care facilities in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic, despite having sparked these unprecedented changes to voting in Wisconsin during the 2020 presidential election, is not mentioned in the report’s summary.
The report also recommends that the WEC calculate an error rate for each type of electronic voting equipment used during a presidential election.
The LAB found during its investigation that one type of equipment “erroneously counted creases in absentee ballots as votes for write-in candidates.”
“WEC’s staff determined that this issue resulted from how the equipment had been programmed, and that this issue did not change the outcome of any contest,” according to the report.
LAB said WEC staff did not report the statutorily required error rates for any electronic voting equipment used during the election, and encouraged such calculations in the future.
Overall, WEC received few sworn, written complaints about last year’s presidential election, the report found. In May, the commission had received 45 such complaints. As of June, 25 complaints had been dismissed, six were unresolved, two were withdrawn and one resulted in an order to an election official to follow state laws.
Between January of last year and April, WEC received 1,521 “election-related concerns” through its website. These carry less weight than sworn complaints.
“WEC’s staff did not track whether or how they responded to concerns, and we recommend they do so,” the report said.
The report also highlighted the enormous increase in absentee ballots cast during the 2020 presidential election. In seven Wisconsin counties, absentee ballots made up 65% or more of votes cast.
LAB reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certifications from 29 unspecified municipalities, according to the report.
Their review found that 6.9% of ballots had a partial witness address, 15 certificates did not have a witness address at all, eight certificates did not have a witness signature and just three certificates did not have a voter signature.
“If WEC believes municipal clerks should be permitted to correct or add missing witness address information to certificates, WEC’s staff should work with WEC to promulgate administrative rules to permit clerks to take such action,” LAB concluded.
