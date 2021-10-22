Nonpartisan review makes recommendations to improve Wisconsin voting

Overall, WEC received few sworn, written complaints about last year’s presidential election, the report found. In May, the commission had received 45 such complaints. As of June, 25 complaints had been dismissed, six were unresolved, two were withdrawn and one resulted in an order to an election official to follow state laws.

Between January of last year and April, WEC received 1,521 “election-related concerns” through its website. These carry less weight than sworn complaints.

“WEC’s staff did not track whether or how they responded to concerns, and we recommend they do so,” the report said.

The report also highlighted the enormous increase in absentee ballots cast during the 2020 presidential election. In seven Wisconsin counties, absentee ballots made up 65% or more of votes cast.

LAB reviewed 14,710 absentee ballot certifications from 29 unspecified municipalities, according to the report.

Their review found that 6.9% of ballots had a partial witness address, 15 certificates did not have a witness address at all, eight certificates did not have a witness signature and just three certificates did not have a voter signature.

“If WEC believes municipal clerks should be permitted to correct or add missing witness address information to certificates, WEC’s staff should work with WEC to promulgate administrative rules to permit clerks to take such action,” LAB concluded.

