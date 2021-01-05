Nonbinding resolution calls on Madison leaders to 'end violence' by 2030

The resolution also references the gun violence in Madison last year and says the "Mayor and City Council of Madison, Wisconsin condemn the use of violence and destruction in any form, and for any reason."

The resolution's other sponsor, Paul Skidmore, has angered local police reformers with his support of Madison's generally well-regarded police department and is the subject of a city-funded independent investigation into whether he called a resident a slur during a meeting in September. Skidmore has denied the allegation.

Carter's opponent in the April 6 election, Brandi Grayson, is a longtime activist who has helped organize and participate in protests against the fatal 2015 Madison police shooting of Tony Robinson and other race-related police incidents.

In June, following violent protests Downtown in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Grayson said too many people are more concerned about property damage than Black lives.

"We're making the broken glass the problem," she said. "Ain't nobody offering no solutions or policy changes. How about our leaders show up and say this is what we're going to do?"