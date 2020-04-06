'Nobody's got a map for this mess': Wisconsin counties brace for unknown hit to sales tax

Much of the spending right now is on groceries, which are not subject to sales tax.

Some sectors — such as lodging and auto sales — will generate almost no revenue this month, and others, including restaurants, will be way down.

“Retail is hard,” Knapp said. “There’s not a lot, but there’s a lot more online (sales) going on ... The big boxes are still open. People are still going to Walmart.”

Because of delays between when vendors collect sales taxes and when they’re reported to the Department of Revenue, the full impact of the lockdown won’t be seen until the end of May.

Foggy outlook

How much revenues fall will also depend on the recovery, whenever that happens, said Wisconsin Policy Forum president Rob Henken.

“It’s obviously going to be severe,” said Henken, a former director of administration for Milwaukee County. “There’s no guarantee it’s going to be in this calendar year. It’s not even clear what the magnitude of the bounce back will be.”

Hicklin believes the impact could be worse than the Wisconsin Counties Association projections, but he stressed that the outcome is really unknown.