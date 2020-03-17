No walk-up help but free parking: Madison and Dane County scale back government services

Madison and Dane County are paring back or eliminating services that require face-to-face contact and deploying extra precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The moves include reducing Metro Transit service, closing all city libraries and community centers, ending walk-up service to city offices, shifting many services online and providing police with protective equipment. To ease the burden on businesses and neighborhoods with limited parking, all on-street metered and time-limited parking restrictions are being relaxed through April 5.

All other restrictions must be followed, including posted “no parking” areas. All off-street garages and lots are operating as normal and still require payment.

Starting Wednesday, Metro Transit buses will be limited to 15 passengers each, plus the driver. The city is asking residents to exit through rear doors, maintain six feet of distance from other passengers and only use buses for essential trips, such as travel to medical appointments, grocery stores and jobs. High-risk individuals should find other means of transportation.

Dane County is also limiting public contact, with with only essential staff and services being offered. All events and meetings have been either canceled or postponed.