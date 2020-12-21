No trash, recycling pickup Christmas Day in Madison

The city of Madison's Streets Division won't pick up trash or recycling this Friday because of Christmas.

Those who normally take out their trash on Fridays should bring their garbage and recycling carts to the curb by 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, instead, the city said. Residents who normally have a Monday pickup should also still bring their carts to the curb Monday.

City drop-off sites, where residents can bring old electronics, leaves, yard waste, excess cardboard and other junk, are also closed for Christmas Day.

The sites will reopen Monday at 7:30 a.m. Winter hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

The two sites are located at 1501 W. Badger Road and 4602 Sycamore Ave.

