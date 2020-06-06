No 'silver lining': Trump faces voter backlash amid crises

There is a key difference between 2016 and 2020, however, says conservative attorney George Conway, husband of Trump chief counselor Kellyanne Conway and a fierce Trump critic.

"He's the incumbent this time. He's the one with the record. He's the one being judged here," Conway said in an interview. "Four years ago that wasn't the case. And people could project on him characteristics that he didn't have, precisely because he didn't have a record. Now, we know who he is. He can't escape that. And he's going to get worse as he gets more and more desperate."

Loyal following

Still, the president inspires tremendous loyalty among Republican elected officials and many rank-and-file voters, particularly among the white working-class people who fueled his 2016 victory and are convinced Trump is fighting for them. Many are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt at a difficult time.

Steve Beaver, a 56-year-old commercial cable installer from the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, area, said he values Trump's conservatism and handling of the economy. He sees the protests as unrelated to Trump.

"It really has nothing to do with the way the country's being run right now," Beaver said. "It has everything to do with problems with policing right now."