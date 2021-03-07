No plan, timeline for reopening Madison's 9 public libraries

With Madison schools beginning to reopen and businesses long open to limited capacity, there’s no timeline or specific plan for when Madison’s second-most popular taxpayer-funded indoor amenity — its public libraries — could again open their doors.
Madison’s nine libraries shut down nearly a year ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but began offering curbside pickup of materials in May and by-appointment computer use over the summer, and have slowly offered a few other services or opened for specific uses, such as serving as polling places.
Under state law, the city’s Library Board has the authority to open libraries, according to library director Greg Mickells, but he said the system is now working with the board and the mayor’s office on how and when to reopen, saying it will take time to reconfigure the system from its current virtual-service model to in-person.
“I don’t think we’re far away,” he said.
Library Board president Eve Galanter said there had been some talk of opening in the fall once vaccinations were widespread and herd immunity achieved, but she was hopeful that timeline could be moved up.
“People are eager to get back in,” she said. “We all are.”
In a statement, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway similarly offered no hint of a timeline or plan to reopen but said, “as more and more of the community is vaccinated, we will be returning to more in-person services.”
The City-County and Madison Municipal buildings, headquarters for Madison and Dane County government, also remain mostly shuttered to the public.
Madison schools are slated to open to kindergarten on Tuesday, grades one and two on March 16 and 4-year-old kindergarten on March 23. Under Dane County’s public health restrictions, businesses have been open to at least 25% capacity since late May. Except for a one-week period in May, public libraries have not been ordered to close by the joint city-county public health department, which generally treated them similarly to businesses.
David Wallner, a former City Council member and former 17-year member of the Library Board, said it’s a “damn shame” libraries have been closed this long and said they can be opened safely. He said he’s had to stop tutoring a woman through the Literacy Network because they had been meeting at the library.
“Almost every other local business, nonprofits and retail stores in town have been open for months, but no libraries,” he wrote Mickells, Rhodes-Conway and others on Feb. 27. “Several friends and I, including several of your constituents, rely on our libraries. We consider this a real sad dereliction of responsibility by our city government. If libraries are an essential city service, why aren’t they opened by now? Why can’t city staff and our elected leaders come up with a decent solution to this problem?”
Mickells said libraries are “frequently compared to retail and we do share some commonality,” but he argued that there are “major differences in supporting a community’s needs for our resources than just making transactions” and pointed specifically to the change in how libraries get materials to users.
Businesses have faced those same challenges, though, and have offered curbside pickup and online ordering to deal with the restrictions while also allowing in-person service.
Mickells said there have been “no workplace (COVID-19) infections at all” among the library system’s approximately 180 staff. Many of those staff are represented by Local 6000 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal employees.
He said Wednesday that he wasn’t sure how staff felt about reopening, but in his January-February report to the board said the system has been “organizing staff focus groups” and “gathering staff input on how we may begin to plan for expansion of access to our facilities.”
In an email to Wallner he said, “Increased vaccination, especially of library staff, would greatly aid in increasing our flexibility.”
The city’s employee association representative for library workers, Martin Alvarado, said staff has told management that they should be vaccinated, "especially frontline hourly workers who do not have employer-provided health insurance.
"One of our concerns is that there has been a lot of attention in cleaning and sanitizing surfaces, but not clarity on the measures to mitigate airborne transmission, other than running the HVAC at high capacity and masking," he said in an email. "We also are hoping that management could develop risk-notification measures regarding workplace exposure and worksite vaccination rates, so staff can assess the risk they are placing themselves and their households."
In the schools, the Madison teachers union has expressed opposition to reopening schools before teachers are vaccinated but hasn’t gone so far as to say they would not return to the classroom.
Public libraries elsewhere in the Madison area — including Middleton, Monona, Sun Prairie, Verona and Fitchburg — similarly continue to offer curbside pickup and some internet service but are otherwise closed to the public.
Wallner noted that book stores are among the businesses letting people in.
“Are city staff that much more special than anybody else?” he said. “No, they’re not.”
State Journal reporter Dean Mosiman contributed to this report.
