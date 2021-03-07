No plan, timeline for reopening Madison's 9 public libraries

With Madison schools beginning to reopen and businesses long open to limited capacity, there’s no timeline or specific plan for when Madison’s second-most popular taxpayer-funded indoor amenity — its public libraries — could again open their doors.

Madison’s nine libraries shut down nearly a year ago at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but began offering curbside pickup of materials in May and by-appointment computer use over the summer, and have slowly offered a few other services or opened for specific uses, such as serving as polling places.

Under state law, the city’s Library Board has the authority to open libraries, according to library director Greg Mickells, but he said the system is now working with the board and the mayor’s office on how and when to reopen, saying it will take time to reconfigure the system from its current virtual-service model to in-person.

“I don’t think we’re far away,” he said.

Library Board president Eve Galanter said there had been some talk of opening in the fall once vaccinations were widespread and herd immunity achieved, but she was hopeful that timeline could be moved up.

“People are eager to get back in,” she said. “We all are.”