No one injured as fire destroys home in the village of Mazomanie
No one injured as fire destroys home in the village of Mazomanie

No one was injured when a fire destroyed a home in the village of Mazomanie on Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff's Department said.

At about 11:45 a.m., Sunday, Dane County sheriff’s deputies, Arena EMS, Black Earth/Mazomanie EMS, and the Mazomanie and Black Earth fire departments responded to a residence on fire at 20 North John Street in the village of Mazomanie, the Sheriff's Department said.

The residents were able to evacuate and it is believed that all family pets were able to be rescued, the department said.

The fire resulted in a total loss, the department said. Authorities were not able to get a loss estimate from the owner, but the property is valued at $135,000 on the county's website, it said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious, the Sheriff's Department said.

A 16-year-old boy from Madison was identified as the shooter from the Dec. 9 incident and arrested during the execution of search warrants. 

The stolen car was left on Schenk Street, and a witness told officers that four people got out of the car and ran behind some houses.

