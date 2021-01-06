No new Alice: Wisconsin scuttles ag ambassador competition amid COVID-19 pandemic

For the first time in 74 years, Wisconsin will not name a new ambassador for the state’s agriculture industry.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has canceled the annual “Alice in Dairyland” finals, which were scheduled to be held in Walworth county in May.

DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski said the decision was “an unfortunate but necessary step” to protect public health during the pandemic.

“Even during the unexpected challenges of COVID-19, Alice has reminded us all of the diversity and strength of Wisconsin agriculture,” Romanski said. “While 2020 may be behind us, the pandemic is not.”

The 75th finals are scheduled to be held May 19-21, 2022, in Dane County.

Julie Nunes of Chippewa Falls, who is the 73rd person to hold the job, will continue in her current position until the next Alice takes over on July 5, 2022.

Alice in Dairyland is a one-year, full-time public relations position within DATCP, traveling more than 30,000 miles a year throughout the state to promote Wisconsin agriculture through speeches, media interviews, social media posts and school presentations.