No more Pledge of Allegiance? Dane County official wants 'divisive' oath axed from meetings

A Dane County supervisor is pushing to remove the Pledge of Allegiance from the County Board's agenda, arguing it's an inappropriate opening to public meetings that not all surrounding governments do.

Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, has introduced the removal of a pre-meeting pledge as well as the word "prayer" from the Board's rules, which is undergoing a biannual redraft. The Board's executive committee is set to consider Wegleitner's proposals at a meeting on Thursday, although final say would rest with newly elected supervisors after the April 5 election.

"It just doesn't feel like it's appropriate for us to be doing, when in a pluralistic society we want to be inclusive and representative," Wegleitner said in an interview. "At the end of the day, I think it's divisive."

Wegleitner looked into which nearby governmental bodies recite the pledge at the start of their meetings. Though she expected smaller, more conservative parts of the county to stand and recite the patriotic vow, there isn't any consistency to what governments have the item on their agendas. Municipalities that don't have the pledge on their agenda include Madison and Waunakee, she said. Other municipalities, like Fitchburg, Sun Prairie and Verona, do include it, according to those cities' agendas.

While the pledge's inclusion of "under God" has long been controversial, much of its original words were actually penned by a socialist. Francis Bellamy, a Baptist Minister, created the pledge as a patriotic program for the nation's schools to coincide with the 1892 Columbian Exposition, according to the Smithsonian.

The line "under God" was added by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1954 at the height of the Cold War.

Wegleitner, who represents Madison's Near East Side, likened opposition to saying the pledge to professional athletes who often take a knee in support of racial justice movements when the National Anthem is played at sporting events.

"There's other ways to show community and shared values," Wegleitner remarked.

At a meeting last Thursday, supervisors on the executive committee briefly discussed Wegleitner's proposal to remove prayer from the Board's agenda, which for now appears alongside "inspirational message."

Sup. Tim Rockwell, 19th District, argued that the option to pray at the start of meetings makes the Board more inclusive and diverse, noting that more than 45% of Dane County is religious.

"This is all in the same city that is home to the Freedom From Religion Foundation," Rockwell said. "I think the religious or for those that choose lack of religious diversity in our county is something to be celebrated and not squashed."

Another supervisor, Tim Kiefer, 25th District, expressed worry that the new rule would wholly prevent him from saying a prayer at the Board's meetings.

Wegleitner said that isn't the case.

"We already have an inspirational message, and I have explained to the proponents of inclusion of prayer this is not about taking away their right to offer a prayer at that time if they want," she said.

Should the Board's executive committee not endorse Wegleitner's proposals on Thursday, she intends to reintroduce them before the full Board when newly elected supervisors have their organizational meeting after the April 5 election.

Thanks to more left-leaning candidates running unopposed throughout the county, the new Board could likely be the most progressive on record.

As the Board redrafts its rules, Wegleitner has proposed other changes seeking to bolster how the Board accepts public comment from residents.

Those changes include eliminating the Board's authority to deny public comment at budget meetings if a public hearing has already been held on the budget.

The supervisor's other proposals include:

Requiring a vote if a committee chair wants to limit public comment to three minutes

Provide supervisors before meetings with a full list of those who have registered a stance on an item

Requiring committees to develop public engagement plans to identify and connect with those impacted by agenda items

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.